 »   »   » Jab Harry Met Sejal First Day (Opening) Box Office Collection! Shahrukh Khan Is Back With A Bang!

Superstar Shahrukh Khan is back with a bang. His recently released film Jab Harry Met Sejal got a fantastic opening at the box office, despite getting mixed reviews from the critics. The movie is directed by Imtiaz Ali and also stars Anushka Sharma.

According to early reports, the movie has collected Rs 17-20 crore on its first day of release. Since Jab Harry Met Sejal is the only release this week, the collections are expected to increase. As per a web portal, it has got a good opening with registering an occupancy of 40% - 45% on a working day. Meanwhile, read what feedback JHMS got from the audiences.



Fahira‏ @bosniangirl27 Just finished watching #JabHarryMetSejal and it was AMAZING @iamsrk

Rishi J‏ @rishi_jhun #JabHarryMetSejal it's not disaster of the year but disaster of the century

Varun‏ @vampy_vc Still confused why Harry met Sejal..!! #JabHarryMetSejal #Disappointing #JHMS

Jatin Panchhi‏ @JatinJP #JabHarryMetSejal A piece of crap, Imtiaz Ali ruined it with shoddy direction, pathetic dialogues! How the hell did SRK approve it! #JHMS

riju basu‏ @riju_basu #JabHarryMetSejal s not a perfect film

But @iamsrk again proves dat he s d EpitomeOfRomance

If u r his fan Den his character u can cherish

Khooni‏ @KhooniBhai You cannot deny that SRK is a great actor. But You cannot deny that Imtiaz Ali is the worst director.

Ankit Sharma‏ @ank4289 Watching #JabHarryMetSejal #iamsrk with Bhai and sister simply fulfilling Saturday with a fun light hearted movie love the see the king back

Fatima Tassadiq‏ @fatimatassadiq Halfway thru #JabHarryMetSejal. Looks like DDLJ except with a heroine who is less flogged & in need of an NGO intervention.

Yuvraj Jain‏ @iamyuvi12 @iamsrk looked so awesome,was so good in the movie n had a great chemistry with @AnushkaSharma BUT #ImtiazAli disappoints.#JabHarryMetSejal

Sultan Ali Khan‏ @TheSultanKhan #JabHarryMetSejal movie in fun. Entertainment!! Its by far the best movie of 2017.

NaniReddy‏ @Nanired39827825 Utter flop #JabHarryMetSejal

On A Related Note... Jab Harry Met Sejal is Shahrukh Khan's second release this year. The actor was last seen in Raees.



