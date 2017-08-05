 »   »   » Jab Harry Met Sejal First Day (Opening) Box Office Collection! Shahrukh Khan Is Back With A Bang!

Superstar Shahrukh Khan is back with a bang. His recently released film Jab Harry Met Sejal got a fantastic opening at the box office, despite getting mixed reviews from the critics. The movie is directed by Imtiaz Ali and also stars Anushka Sharma.
According to early reports, the movie has collected Rs 17-20 crore on its first day of release. Since Jab Harry Met Sejal is the only release this week, the collections are expected to increase. As per a web portal, it has got a good opening with registering an occupancy of 40% - 45% on a working day. Meanwhile, read what feedback JHMS got from the audiences.
Jatin Panchhi @JatinJP
#JabHarryMetSejal A piece of crap, Imtiaz Ali ruined it with shoddy direction, pathetic dialogues! How the hell did SRK approve it! #JHMS
riju basu @riju_basu
#JabHarryMetSejal s not a perfect film
But @iamsrk again proves dat he s d EpitomeOfRomance
If u r his fan Den his character u can cherish
Khooni @KhooniBhai
You cannot deny that SRK is a great actor. But You cannot deny that Imtiaz Ali is the worst director.
Ankit Sharma @ank4289
Watching #JabHarryMetSejal #iamsrk with Bhai and sister simply fulfilling Saturday with a fun light hearted movie love the see the king back
Fatima Tassadiq @fatimatassadiq
Halfway thru #JabHarryMetSejal. Looks like DDLJ except with a heroine who is less flogged & in need of an NGO intervention.
Yuvraj Jain @iamyuvi12
@iamsrk looked so awesome,was so good in the movie n had a great chemistry with @AnushkaSharma BUT #ImtiazAli disappoints.#JabHarryMetSejal
Sultan Ali Khan @TheSultanKhan
#JabHarryMetSejal movie in fun. Entertainment!! Its by far the best movie of 2017.
