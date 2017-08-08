 »   »   » Jab Harry Met Sejal Monday (4 Days) Box Office Collection!

Jab Harry Met Sejal failed the Monday acid test and despite being a holiday in some parts of the country, the collections of the movie were disappointing. Talking about it Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter, ''#JabHarryMetSejal Fri 15.25 cr, Sat 15 cr, Sun 15.50 cr, Mon 7.15 cr [Raksha Bandhan]. Total: ₹ 52.90 cr. India biz... #JHMS.''

He added, ''#JabHarryMetSejal has emerged a DISAPPOINTMENT... Barring few metros, the biz ranged from ordinary to dull... Jump in biz was missing. #JHMS.'' Want to know what trade experts are saying about Shahrukh Khan's career after the failure of JHMS? Then keep on reading.



Will It Affect Shahrukh Khan's Stardom? Trade expert Amul Mohan told Bollywood Life, "No, I don't think that's the thing. See these guys are superstars.''

Nothing Bad Will Happen ''One movie not working won't affect their overall stardom.''

You Can't Write Off Superstar Shahrukh Khan ''You are still going to call them a superstar, you are still going to have the anticipation of their film's trailer or any other stuff related to their film. So, I don't think, you can write him off."

One Week Ago, No one Would Have Said This About JHMS "See a week ago if must have spoken, you wouldn't have said that Jab Harry Met Sejal's going to be bad or it's not gonna work. That conversation wouldn't have cropped up. So you don't write off a film on whatever happened prior to it.''

Not Correct To Compare This With His Old Films ''There are lot more factors involved in a film. There is a big starcast in that, there is big director and there is a lot of permutation and combination which he never tried before. I think it's very juvenile and naive of people to come to such conclusion and compare it to older films.''

Because... ''Because if that was the case, none of films would've actually worked or would've sold for such a great price. Because the anticipation is correct that's the reason people buy his film."

But Shahrukh Needs To Worry "I think he needs to worry, but I don't think it's such a earth shattering thing. His next film which is going to come out next year end which is on a safer side. Because in August 2017 you can't really anticipate the figures of the release in December 2018."

People Forget It "People forget films in a week's time. There are lot more weeks between this film and his next release. So, it'll be really foolish to sit down here, when we've not even seen a single frame of the film. We haven't really seen what kind of world they are gonna build in."



Keep watching this space for more updates on Jab Harry Met Sejal's box office collection.