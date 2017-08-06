 »   »   » Jab Harry Met Sejal Saturday (2 Days) Box Office Collection!

Shahrukh Khan and Anushka Sharma's Jab Harry Met Sejal is one of the biggest openers of 2017 along with Baahubali: The Conclusion, Tubelight, Raees and Jolly LLB 2 (as reported by Taran Adarsh).

The film did a business of Rs 15.25 crore on its first day but the collections are expected to be much higher on Saturday. The movie will also get the benefit of the long weekend (because of Rakshabandhan). JHMS got some mixed reviews from the audiences. Read what they said after watching this Imtiaz Ali film.



Sonsy Mohan‏ @reachsonu #JabHarrryMetSejal #JHMS is like a poetry of love. You can love it if you avoid your logic and judgemental mind coming in-between. @iamsrk

Devendra Patidar‏ @DevendraPatida1 can't understand why @iamsrk signed this #JabHarryMetSejal. There was nothing in movie. @taran_adarsh @KomalNahta @RedChilliesEnt

Mohit‏ @Mohit_mohan1 one of the finest romantic films to come out of Bollywood in 2017. recommended..👍👌 #JabHarrryMetSejal 😘 @iamsrk

riju basu‏ @riju_basu #JabHarryMetSejal s not a perfect film But @iamsrk again proves dat he s d EpitomeOfRomance If u r his fan Den his character u can cherish

Sultan Ali Khan‏ @TheSultanKhan #JabHarryMetSejal movie in fun. Entertainment!! Its by far the best movie of 2017.

Priscilla Elias‏ @priscillaelias Full marks to #ImtiazAli for his attempt at making a crappy bollywood movie. #JabHarrryMetSejal highly disappointed. 👎🏻

Jatin Panchhi‏ @JatinJP #JabHarryMetSejal A piece of crap, Imtiaz Ali ruined it with shoddy direction, pathetic dialogues! How the hell did SRK approve it! #JHMS

For The Uninitiated.. The story of the film revolves around the journey of Sejal (Anushka) who is searching for her engagement ring which she loses on her Europe tour. To find the ring, she takes the help of Harry (Shahrukh).



Keep watching this space for more updates on the box office collection of Jab Harry Met Sejal.



