 »   »   » Judwaa 2 First Day (Opening) Box Office Collection!

Varun Dhawan is on a roll these days. His latest release 'Judwaa 2' has got an impressive start at the box office.

It looks like the festive season and the emotions of watching the remake of a '90s film have worked wonders for the makers and resulted for a terrific opening at the box office. Read on to know more...



A Bumper Opening For Judwaa 2 Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Judwaa2 pumps oxygen in the lungs of an ailing industry... Has a TERRIFIC Day 1... Fri ₹ 15.55 cr. India biz."

One Of The Top Five Openers Of 2017 The top five openers of 2017 include-

Baahubali 2- Rs. 41 crores

Tubelight- Rs. 21.15 crores

Raees- Rs. 20.42 crores

Judwaa 2- Rs. 15.55 crores

Jab Harry Met Sejal- Rs. 15.25 crores

Varun's Highest Opening Day Grosser Collecting Rs. 15.55 cr, Judwaa 2 is now Varun Dhawan's highest opening day grosser. Though his previous released Dilwale earned Rs. 21 cr on its opening day, since it did not feature him as a solo lead role, it has been negated from the listing.

On the other hand the box office collections of Judwaa 2 have surpassed Varun's other releases like ABCD 2 - Any Body Can Dance 2 that collected Rs. 14.3 cr, Badrinath Ki Dulhania which collected Rs. 12.25 cr, Dishoom that collected Rs. 11.05 cr, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania that collected Rs. 9.02 cr, Student of the Year that collected Rs. 7.48 cr, Badlapur which collected Rs. 7 cr, and Main Tera Hero that had collected Rs. 6.60 cr.



Meanwhile, Here's What The Audience Had To Say After Watching The Film- Nivesh Chauhan @Nivesh_Chauhan Judwaa2 is hilarious. @Varun_dvn is just awesome. Perfect laughter ride. #HappyDussehra #Judwaa2 #Taapsee looks beautiful.

Rampal Singh @rampalsingh Find #Judwaa2 absolutely entertaining. @varun_dvn rocks. I feel sometimes that critics fail to realize what masses likes and dislikes.

Aashish Raj @aashishrajdan After a series of boring #Bollywood releases over the past few weeks, #Judwa2 is sure shot entertainer!! @Varun_dvn #MovieReview



Meanwhile, have you folks watched Judwaa 2? What's your take on the film? Do let us know in the comment box below!