 »   »   » Judwaa 2 Tuesday (5 Days) Box Office Collection! This Varun Dhawan Starrer Is A BLOCKBUSTER!

Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Judwaa 2' has been striding high on its success as the film is just a little away from hitting the 100 crores mark.

The comedy flick starring Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu has been winning hearts with its entertaining performances and perfectly timed jokes.

With the weekend collection hitting a whopping 59.25 crores, 'Judwaa 2' had a fantastic run at the box office on day 4 Monday raking in 18 crores.



The film had a brilliant hold on Tuesday collecting 8.05 crore nett on Day 5 and that too coming out of a huge holiday period! The total collection of the film stands to be 85.30 crore at the end of day 5!



Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Judwaa2 stays SUPER-STRONG on crucial Tue... Fri 16.10 cr, Sat 20.55 cr, Sun 22.60 cr, Mon 18 cr, Tue 8.05 cr. Total: ₹ 85.30 cr. India biz."



He further wrote, "#Judwaa2 heading for ₹ 98 cr / ₹ 100 cr Week 1... Week 2 crucial... Will it emerge HIGHEST GROSSER of 2017, after #Baahubali2? Hindi films.



Sajid Nadiadwala has recreated magic in 'Judwaa 2' 20 years after his original 'Judwaa' starring Salman Khan won hearts all over.



The comedy film has Varun Dhawan bringing back to celluloid the iconic characters Prem and Raja, while Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu slip into the shoes of Karisma Kapoor and Rambha respectively.



Keep watching this space for more updates on Judwaa 2's box office collection.