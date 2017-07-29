 »   »   » Mubarakan First Day (Opening) Box Office Collection!

The multi-starrer comedy film Mubarakan has got rave reviews from the film critics. Mubarakan is a story about twin brothers Karan and Charan, both played by Arjun Kapoor. The USP of the movie is Anil Kapoor, who has given a mind-blowing performance in the movie.

Despite that, the film opened on a dull note. According to a web portal, the film occupancy was only around 15-20% on the first day. As per early reports, the film did a business of Rs 7 crore. However, the business is expected to grow on the weekends because of the positive word of mouth. Check out what people are saying after watching the movie.



Komal Nahta‏ @KomalNahta #Mubarakan is hilarious.It wil not take a flying start but wait for the day to progress.Public word of mouth wil see collections rise & rise

KRK‏ @kamaalrkhan Film #Mubarakan is a must watch for entire family. Therefore I give 3* for this total Dhamaal n entertainment. It will be a sure shot hit.🙏

pammisomal‏ @pammisomal @AnilKapoor After a long time we got to watch a complete family entertainer! #Mubarakan was a housefull. Cud hear only laughter! Enjoyed it

Niraj‏ @ImNirajS #Mubarakan is 2017s best comedy film ❤️

Deepak Singh Kushwah‏ @its_dsk Jhakkkaaassss Kapoor at his very best ......#Mubarakan

Sejal Bhujbal‏ @BhujbalSejal @arjunk26 ...watched #Mubarakan

It's super movie...and @AnilKapoor...fabulous actor...... God bless you 😘😘

kartik deora‏ @kartikdeora1 Just watched #Mubarakan one word outstanding.Paisa vassol.Must watch @arjunk26 @AnilKapoor @Ileana_Official @theathiyashetty

Sunny Jain‏ @suns0222 @Ileana_Official Hi Ileana I just watched your movie #Mubarakan ur character is superb just love it. Wish to meet you once.

Mubarakan's One Word Review By Taran Adarsh #Mubarakan: FUN-tastic.Enjoyed a comedy after a long time... Witty and humorous... Anees Bazmee gets it right... 👍👍👍



The film also stars Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty, Neha Sharma, Ratna Pathak Shah, Karan Kundra and Rahul Dev.



On a related note, Madhur Bhandarkar's Indu Sarkar got poor reviews from critics. As per a daily, the film earned Rs 4 crore on Friday.



So are you planning to watch Mubarakan or Indu Sarkar this weekend? Please let us know by posting your comments below.



Meanwhile, stay tuned for more updates on the box office collection of both the movies.



