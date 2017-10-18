 »   »   » Secret Supertstar Box Office Prediction: Aamir Khan's Film Will Be A Blockbuster

Secret Superstar, which features Zaira Wasim in the lead role, is a coming-of-age story about an aspiring singer. Aamir Khan is doing an extended cameo in the film.

The actor recently oraginsed a screening for his Bollywood friends and they have already declared that the movie would be a huge hit. Trade experts believe that the movie will easily cross 7-8 crore on the first day of its release.

The Buzz Is Really High Trade expert, Akshaye Rathi told Bollywood Life, ''It's an exciting scenario this Diwali. The buzz around Secret Superstar is really high and it has peaked at the right time.'' The Excitement Is Higher In Multiplex Audience ''The excitement for the film is higher in the Urban and multiplex audience.'' The First Day Collection Would Be.. ''Secret Superstar, on day one (October 19, Thursday), which also is the day for Laxmi Pujan, should collect Rs 7 - 8 crore at the box office.'' Huge Jump On The Second Day? ''On the second day (October 20, Friday), which is again a holiday, I expect the film to see a huge jump, maybe even double of the day one collections.'' Happy Diwali For The Makers ''It's surely going to be a Happy Diwali for the trade, the makers as well as the audience."

Secret Superstar is being released in 1500 - 1800 screens on 19th October.

