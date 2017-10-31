 »   »   » Secret Superstar Crosses Rs 50 Crore At The Box Office

Aamir Khan and Zaira Wasim starrer Secret Superstar has crossed Rs 50 crore mark at the box office. Directed by Advait Chandan, the movie is performing decently at the box-office.

According to a leading web portal, Secret Superstar has collected Rs 9.50 crore on the second weekend of its release. The grand total of the film now stands at Rs 50.71 crore.



On a similar note, the lead actress of the movie Zaira Wasim is on cloud nine after getting praises for her acting in the movie. In a recent interview to a news agency, she said, "I don't understand box office numbers all I know is we are getting good reviews. A great story defines the success of a film. We knew it has a wonderful story but we did not expect this kind of overwhelming response to it.''



"Some people have liked the mother-daughter relationship, while some the domestic violence part or strength of women. I am not being able to register my method (in acting) or what I want to do in terms of roles and films. I am yet exploring myself as an actor.''



Talking about Aamir Khan, the actress said, "Everyone calls him Mr Perfectionist but for me he is Mr Passionate, he is so dedicated. If you work with a person like him you also want to give your best. You want to match step by step with his dedication to work.''



