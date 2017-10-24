 »   »   » Secret Superstar & Golmaal Again: Monday Box Office Collection!

Secret Superstar & Golmaal Again: Monday Box Office Collection!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

After a long dry spell, Indian audience welcomed films like Golmaal Again and Secret Superstar at the box office. Both the movies received almost good reviews from the critics and positive word of mouth from the moviegoers.

Golmaal Again (U/A): Book Your Tickets Right Away!

According to BoxOfficeIndia, Aamir Khan and Zaira Wasim's Secret Superstar minted Rs 3 crore on Monday. The total collection of the movie till now is around Rs 34 crore (Thu 4.80 cr, Fri 9.30 cr, Sat 8.71 cr, Sun 8.50 cr.)

Secret Superstar & Golmaal Again: Monday Box Office Collection!

On the other hand, Golmaal Again has crossed Rs 100 crore at the box office. Talking about it, Taran Adarsh wrote on twitter, ''#GolmaalAgain Fri 30.14 cr, Sat 28.37 cr, Sun 29.09 cr, Mon 16.04 cr. Total: ₹ 103.64 cr. India biz.''

He added, ''#GolmaalAgain passes the crucial 'Monday test' with SOLID numbers... Crosses ₹ 100 cr mark... SUPERB...''

Talking about the overseas business he tweeted, ''#GolmaalAgain - OVERSEAS - Total till Monday, 23 October 2017: $ 3.53 million [₹ 22.95 cr].''

Keep watching this space for more updates on the box office collection of both the movie.

Also Read: SHOCKING! This Is The Reason Why Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif Didn't Attend Aamir Khan's Diwali Party

Please Wait while comments are loading...
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers

Bollywood Photos

Go to : Bollywood Photos