 »   »   » Secret Superstar & Golmaal Again: Monday Box Office Collection!

After a long dry spell, Indian audience welcomed films like Golmaal Again and Secret Superstar at the box office. Both the movies received almost good reviews from the critics and positive word of mouth from the moviegoers.

According to BoxOfficeIndia, Aamir Khan and Zaira Wasim's Secret Superstar minted Rs 3 crore on Monday. The total collection of the movie till now is around Rs 34 crore (Thu 4.80 cr, Fri 9.30 cr, Sat 8.71 cr, Sun 8.50 cr.)



On the other hand, Golmaal Again has crossed Rs 100 crore at the box office. Talking about it, Taran Adarsh wrote on twitter, ''#GolmaalAgain Fri 30.14 cr, Sat 28.37 cr, Sun 29.09 cr, Mon 16.04 cr. Total: ₹ 103.64 cr. India biz.''



He added, ''#GolmaalAgain passes the crucial 'Monday test' with SOLID numbers... Crosses ₹ 100 cr mark... SUPERB...''



Talking about the overseas business he tweeted, ''#GolmaalAgain - OVERSEAS - Total till Monday, 23 October 2017: $ 3.53 million [₹ 22.95 cr].''



