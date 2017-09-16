 »   »   » Simran First Day (Opening) Box Office Collection!

Kangana Ranaut starrer Simran FIRST DAY COLLECTION ! | FilmiBeat

Simran received mixed response from the critics but they all praised Kangana Ranaut's superb performance in the movie. As per a daily, both Simran and Lucknow Central have witnessed only a 10 percent occupancy on Friday morning. "Early trends .... 10% start in early shows to both #Simran & #LucknowCentral," tweeted trade analyst Girish Johar.

While Taran Adarsh wrote, "A new Friday... But the story remains the same... New film releases open [morning + noon shows] to dull response.'' He added, ''Simran witnessed growth at plexes of metros... Fri ₹ 2.77 cr. India biz.'' Meanwhile check out the audience response after watching the Kangana Starrer.

Ami Patel‏ @stylebyami Kept me on the edge of my seat rooting for a robber and walked out with a smile on my face 🤗😃😊 need I say more? #simran @KanganaFanClub

Bad Dub‏ @dub_bad #Simran is such a crap film ! she robbing banks in USA like kids play ! How someone made such UNREALISTIC movie! shame

MumbaiMeriJaan‏ @BP_speak Watched #Simran today. Fresh, funny and good one-time watch. Get ready to watch Kangana in every frame, so natural, strong, independent.

A‏ @HindiFilmFan Kangana is endearing in #Simran. Though a tad lengthier than it should be, you will leave the theaters with a smile on your face. 👍👍

On A Related Note.. Kangana Ranaut's Simran is based on the real-life story of 'Bombshell Bandit' Sandeep Kaur. Kangana desperately needs a hit as her last film Rangoon bombed at the box office.



Talking about Farhan's movie Taran Adarsh wrote, ''#LucknowCentral Fri ₹ 2.04 cr. India biz... Growth on Sat and Sun is crucial.''



