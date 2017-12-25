 »   »   » Tiger Zinda Hai First Weekend (3 Days) Box Office Collection! MIND-BLOWING!

Salman Khan has taken the box-office by storm with his latest release Tiger Zinda Hai, which hit the theatres on Friday, December 22.
The movie made Rs 34.10 crore on its first day. On the second day of it's release, it did a business of Rs 35.30 crore (Total: Rs 69.40 cr). And as per early estimates, the film has crossed Rs 100 crore on Sunday. Talking about it, trade analyst Ramesh Bala wrote on Twitter, ''@BeingSalmanKhan - #KatrinaKaif 's #TigerZindaHai 's early estimates for Sunday - Dec 24th All-India Nett is ₹ 44+ Cr..''. Meanwhile, read some interesting tweets about TZH.
Ekta @dollz87
Intermission: #TigerZindaHai is excellent so far. The action and VFX are matching up to Hollywood standards.
Shamir shekhar @shamir_shekhar
#TigerZindaHai Just Seen.The level of Indian cinema has really gone up with In and As of Blockbuster superstar @BeingSalmanKhan. Wow!!!
Ananya @BeingAnanya_
Yaarrr I can't get over TZH. kya movie thi maa kasammmm. Full paisa vasool. You'll DEFINITELY feel like watching it again and again. It's that nice! #TigerZindaHai
Ali Bu @alibutt_real
Best action movie ever made in bollywood...Salman khan Roars like a real tiger..... #tigerzindahai
Mohammad Umar @2036_omar
#TigerZindaHai this movie made my day #lit. I dont have any words to describe, my feelings after watching this.
Tiger Zinda Hai revolves around Salman, who is playing a RAW agent, and Katrina, an ISI (Inter-services Intelligence) agent, and their deadly mission to rescue 25 nurses, who have been held hostage by ISIS, which is a terrorist organisation.
Keep watching this space for more updates on Tiger Zinda Hai's box office.