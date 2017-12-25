 »   »   » Tiger Zinda Hai First Weekend (3 Days) Box Office Collection! MIND-BLOWING!

Tiger Zinda Hai First Weekend Collection: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif crossed 100 crore | FilmiBeat

Salman Khan has taken the box-office by storm with his latest release Tiger Zinda Hai, which hit the theatres on Friday, December 22.

The movie made Rs 34.10 crore on its first day. On the second day of it's release, it did a business of Rs 35.30 crore (Total: Rs 69.40 cr). And as per early estimates, the film has crossed Rs 100 crore on Sunday. Talking about it, trade analyst Ramesh Bala wrote on Twitter, ''@BeingSalmanKhan - #KatrinaKaif 's #TigerZindaHai 's early estimates for Sunday - Dec 24th All-India Nett is ₹ 44+ Cr..''. Meanwhile, read some interesting tweets about TZH.

Ekta‏ @dollz87 Intermission: #TigerZindaHai is excellent so far. The action and VFX are matching up to Hollywood standards.

Shamir shekhar @shamir_shekhar #TigerZindaHai Just Seen.The level of Indian cinema has really gone up with In and As of Blockbuster superstar @BeingSalmanKhan. Wow!!!

Ananya @BeingAnanya_ Yaarrr I can't get over TZH. kya movie thi maa kasammmm. Full paisa vasool. You'll DEFINITELY feel like watching it again and again. It's that nice! #TigerZindaHai

Ali Bu‏ @alibutt_real Best action movie ever made in bollywood...Salman khan Roars like a real tiger..... #tigerzindahai

Amod Mehra @MehraAmod Watching #TigerZindaHai.. Interval.. F-A-N-T-A-S-T-I-C.. !!

Mohammad Umar @2036_omar #TigerZindaHai this movie made my day #lit. I dont have any words to describe, my feelings after watching this.

Masood‏ @mmkhan999 Just watched #TigerZindaHai ... amazing movie.. @BeingSalmanKhan rocks!!

For The Uninitiated Tiger Zinda Hai is a sequel to the 2012 blockbuster, Ek Tha Tiger.



Tiger Zinda Hai revolves around Salman, who is playing a RAW agent, and Katrina, an ISI (Inter-services Intelligence) agent, and their deadly mission to rescue 25 nurses, who have been held hostage by ISIS, which is a terrorist organisation.



Keep watching this space for more updates on Tiger Zinda Hai's box office.