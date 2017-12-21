 »   »   » Tiger Zinda Hai Box Office Prediction: Salman Khan's Film To Cross Rs 200 Crore At The Box Office

Tiger Zinda Hai First Day Box Office Collection Prediction | FilmiBeat

Salman Khan is back and how! The actor is all set to rock the box office with his upcoming film Tiger Zinda Hai. Salman Khan may have suffered a setback of sorts with Tubelight earlier this year, but he is ready to break all the records with this Ali Abbas Zafar directorial.

So, would Tiger Zinda Hai cross rs 200 crore at the box office? Let's find out what the trade experts have to say about the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer.

The Buzz Is Huge Trade analyst Akshaye Rathi told Times Now, "The buzz is huge surrounding the film. The first edition of this franchise, which was Ek Tha Tiger, did phenomenally well when it released. It was, in fact, the highest grossing film for Salman.

Larger Than Life Film It is one of those larger-than-life films which people would want to go to cinemas to watch. The expectations are huge, the kind of content that is out yet; the promos and the songs indicate that this is a true blue treat for Salman Khan fans.

Fireworks At The Box Office ''And I'm sure that this Friday will witness fireworks at the box-office. When asked about his prediction of the opening day collection of the film he said, "Around Rs 35 crore.''

Ali & Salman's Jodi Will Create Magic "Absolutely, if you look at Ali Abbas Zafar's track record as a director, he is one of the most commercial-minded filmmakers that we have this in this country.''

The Movie Has Mass Appeal ''And he is somebody who has a great connect with every section of the social strata as a story teller. So when it comes to mass appeal of this film, I'm sure it's going to be far greater than Ek Tha Tiger."

TZH Will Easily Cross Rs 100 Crore In The First Weekend Trade analysts believe that Tiger Zinda Hai has the potential to cross rs 100 crore in the first weekend itself.

On A Related Note Salman told DNA, "Tiger Zinda Hai is going to be bigger than Ek Tha Tiger for sure. It begins from where we left off in part one. Tiger Zinda Hai has things that you have never seen before in Indian cinema. We are making this film on a huge scale, especially the action."

Treat For His Fans "The action scenes that I have shot with the team in Austria and Abu Dhabi are on another level. There are horses, tanks, big weapons and there's this whole army, military backdrop. It's like something you see in Hollywood films," he said.

Inspired By True Incidents Salman also revealed, "The plot is also inspired by a real incident. It's a really nice script. I cannot tell you what the true story is, as Adi (Aditya Chopra) will kill me!"



Keep watching this space for the review of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger Zinda Hai.



