 »   »   » Tiger Zinda Hai First Day (Opening) Box Office Collection! Salman Khan's Film Is A BLOCKBUSTER

Tiger Zinda Hai First Day Box office Collection: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer shines |FilmiBeat

As expected Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai is welcomed with open arms by the audiences. The movie marks the return of ex-lovers Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif on the silver screen after five years.

Talking about the first day collection of the movie, Akshaye Rathi told Bollywood Life that Tiger Zinda Hai has raked in Rs 35 plus crore at the ticket windows on its opening day. Meanwhile, read what the viewers are saying after watching the film.

Anil Kapoor @AnilKapoor An action-packed film with a great performance by @BeingSalmanKhan & #KatrinaKaif as always! Loved it! #TigerZindaHai

Amod Mehra @MehraAmod Watching #TigerZindaHai..

Interval.. F-A-N-T-A-S-T-I-C.. !!

Omkar ~ @Omi_Tweeets Interval #TigerZindaHai BEST ACTION MOVIE EVER MADE IN BOLLYWOOD. Salman's every dialogue and move is fetching whistles. Katrina is so beautiful both with face and action.

Sumit kadel @SumitkadeI #TigerZindaHai First half- Disappointing, Salman Entry scene very weak, action average, story line - Funny , too much of English Dialogues. I hope Second half is good enough.

Ramesh Bala @rameshlaus #TigerZindaHai 1st Half: Takes sometime to get into the mission.. Once the mission starts, it shifts into top gear.. @BeingSalmanKhan is simply rocking.. #KatrinaKaif shows some cool stunt moves.. Action sequences are well choreographed.. ??

Now @SalmansFighter #TigerZindaHai is all an all big screen extravanga watch it in theaters to experience those larger than life moments

Amy @Amira14_ Maza aagayaaaa maaa kasam! gunfights @BeingSalmanKhan muscles and Tiger's mind game, punches also giving best message of peace! ??

#TigerZindaHai

S A L M A N I A C @IconSalman That Slow Motion Scene When @BeingSalmanKhan Was Firing MG ?????????????????????????? #TigerZindaHai

Kuldeep M. sharma @KuldeepMsharma1 #tigerzindahai BLOCKBUSTER movie. Tiger ?? roars like anything.

A must watch for salmania's. It's treat to watch @BeingSalmanKhan on silver screen with ultimate SWAG.

Shamir shekhar @shamir_shekhar #TigerZindaHai Just Seen.The level of Indian cinema has really gone up with In and As of Blockbuster superstar @BeingSalmanKhan. Wow!!!

On A Related Note As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, This Ali Abbas directorial has kicked off on a humongous start overseas. He tweeted, ''#TigerZindaHai takes a HUMONGOUS START in UAE-GCC... Thu $ 950,000+ [₹ 6.08 cr]... Since the film is banned in Kuwait, the loss is approx $ 200,000.''



''#TigerZindaHai embarks on a MASSIVE START in Australia and New Zealand...AUSTRALIA: Debuts at No 7 position... Fri A$ 203,882 [₹ 1.01 cr]. NEW ZEALAND: Debuts at No 4 position... Fri NZ$ 85,797 [₹ 38.54 lakhs]. @Rentrak.''



Keep watching this space for more updates on Tiger Zinda Hai's box office collection.



Also Read: WHAT'S COOKING? Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif Are Very Comfortable With Each Other Says This Director