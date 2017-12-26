 »   »   » Tiger Zinda Hai Monday (4 Days) Box Office Collection! Salman Khan's Film Is UNSTOPPABLE

Tiger Zinda Hai Day 4 Box Office Collection: Salman Khan Breaks Baahubali 2 Record | FilmiBeat

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai is ruling at the box office. In just four days of its release, the film has collected Rs 151.47 crore.

Tiger Zinda Hai crossed Rs 100 crore in the first weekend and is all set to enter the prestigious Rs 200 club. The film released at 5700 screens worldwide, with India screens count at 4600. Read more about the box office business of the movie below.

Total Business Till Now Talking about the movie, famous trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, ''#TigerZindaHai is setting NEW BENCHMARKS... Does PHENOMENAL biz on Mon [#Christmas]... Crosses ₹ 150 cr on Day 4... Is UNSTOPPABLE... Fri 34.10 cr, Sat 35.30 cr, Sun 45.53 cr, Mon 36.54 cr. Total: ₹ 151.47 cr. India biz. #TZH.''

Salman's 12th Film To Cross Rs 100 Crore TigerZindaHai #TZH is Salman Khan's 12th film to cross ₹ 100 cr mark... The HIGHEST by any actor...

Highest grosser: #BajrangiBhaijaan [₹ 320.34 cr]

Two films in ₹ 300 cr Club: #BajrangiBhaijaan [₹ 320.34 cr] and #Sultan [₹ 300.45 cr] India biz.

Salman Vs Salman first 3 days... #BajrangiBhaijaan ₹ 102.60 cr [Fri-Sun]

#Sultan ₹ 105.53 cr [released on Wed; Wed-Fri]

#Tubelight ₹ 64.77 cr [Fri-Sun]

#TigerZindaHai ₹ 114.93 cr [Fri-Sun] #TZH

India biz.

TZH's Remarkable Growth #TigerZindaHai is SENSATIONAL on Day 3... East-West-North-South, the biz witnesses REMARKABLE growth... Metros and beyond metros, plexes and single screens - it's creating HAVOC... Fri 34.10 cr, Sat 35.30 cr, Sun 45.53 cr. Total: ₹ 114.93 cr. India biz. #TZH

Overseas Report #TigerZindaHai is SUPER-STRONG in North America [USA + Canada]...

USA:

Fri $ 443,868

Sat $ 522,292

Total: $ 966,160

CANADA:

Fri $ 95,852

Sat $ 123,900

Total: $ 219,752

NORTH AMERICA total: $ 1,185,912 [₹ 7.59 cr]

Those Who Don't Know... Tiger Zinda Hai is a sequel to the 2012 blockbuster, Ek Tha Tiger. And after a gap of five years, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif re-united on the screen for this spy thriller.



The movie is expected to break many more records as there are no major Hindi releases before January 26. Akshay Kumar's Padman and Neeraj Pandey's Aiyaary will release on Republic day.



Keep watching this space for more updates on TZH's box office collection.



