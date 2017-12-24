 »   »   » Tiger Zinda Hai Saturday (2 Days) Box Office Collection! Salman Khan's Film All Set To BREAK RECORDS

Tiger Zinda Hai First Weekend Collection: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif crossed 100 crore | FilmiBeat

Salman Khan is back with a bang. His latest release Tiger Zinda Hai gets the second biggest opening of 2017 at Rs. 33.75 crore.

Talking about it, Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter, ''#TigerZindaHai emerges BOXOFFICE CHAMPION... Shows TERRIFIC trending on Day 2... All set to cross ₹ 100 cr today [Day 3]... Fri 34.10 cr [updated], Sat 35.30 cr. Total: ₹ 69.40 cr. India biz... Biz will be HUGE today and tomorrow [Christmas]. On a related note, Salman Khan's film has got a thumbs up from the audiences too, read what they are saying after watching it...

ISHA @_isha8 First day first show #tigerzindahai what an experience what a movie loved it.. Salman uff luking so handsome?? Katrina is amazing..lvd the action and not to forget humor and their chemistry??

TIGER ZINDA HAI @Beingdanish789 Salman is unstoppable When it's come to Action?? &Tiger is visually spectacular action blockbuster.!#TigerZindaHai

being dabang @beingniyamath Action director has done a great job. @VishalDadlani @ShekharRavjiani Has done an outstanding job. #TigerZindaHai Is a clear winner

Aashi @bun_cutie Watching #TigerZindaHai ryte now. Gripped with power packed action n Salman is back in form. A treat for salman fans

Mohammad Umar @2036_omar #TigerZindaHai this movie made my day #lit. I dont have any words to describe, my feelings after watching this.

Ananya @BeingAnanya_ Yaarrr I can't get over TZH. kya movie thi maa kasammmm. Full paisa vasool.

You'll DEFINITELY feel like watching it again and again. It's that nice! #TigerZindaHai

iamadil @adil_taj Watched #TigerZindaHai last night in Dubai. What a movie. Paisa Wasool Entertainment. Bhaijaan's entry will give u goosebumps. I repeat #Goosebumps. Don't know y the movie is banned in Pakistan.As it is based on Pakistan & India Friendship.

Apart from Salman Khan, the movie also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead role.



After knowing about the opening collections of Tiger Zinda Hai director Ali Abbas Zafar said in a statement, "It is an overwhelming and a humbling moment. I thank the audiences for showering so much love on Tiger Zinda Hai. The cast and crew and the entire YRF team have toiled their hearts out and this incredible success will be cherished by all of us.''



''I'm delighted that the film has lived up to the expectations of the fans of India's biggest action hero Salman Khan and that audiences are enjoying the film across the country and giving us such huge thumbs up."



