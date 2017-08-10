 »   »   » Toilet Ek Prem Katha Box Office Prediction: Akshay's Film To Hit The Jackpot; Will Earn This Much

After the failure of Shahrukh Khan's Jab Harry Met Sejal, expectations are sky high from Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Toilet Ek Prem Katha.

The hype around the movie is good and positive reviews from the critics will definitely help in increasing its box office number. Want to know how much the movie is expected to collect on its first day? Then keep on reading.



The Film Is Arriving At The Right Time According to Bollywood Hungama, ''The film is arriving at a time when the industry definitely needs a biggie to keep the fire burning at the Box Office.''

Akshay's Name Is Synonymous With Quality Cinema ''Akshay Kumar's name is now synonymous with quality cinema. Airlift, Rustom, Jolly LLB 2 and now Toilet - Ek Prem Katha - each of these has been relevant films."

No Competition From Jab Harry Met Sejal ''There is no competition though from last Friday release Jab Harry Met Sejal since that is hardly going to make any impression in the second week.''

Enough Space Available ''Toilet - Ek Prem Katha still has enough space available for it to find its audience.''

The Opening Day Collection Would Be.. ''All of these factors combined together would ensure that the opening day numbers are in the range of Rs. 13-14 crore.''

A Good Start Given The Total Budget Of The Movie ''Given the kind of budget that the film carries, a start like this would be good enough for it to comfortably go past the safety mark in the first week itself.''

Expected To Cross Rs 100 Crore If the audiences like the movie, it can easily cross Rs 100 crore at the Indian box office.

On A Related Note The movie also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Anupam Kher in important roles.



