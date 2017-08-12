 »   »   » Toilet Ek Prem Katha First Day (Opening) Box Office Collection!

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is Akshay Kumar's second release this year after Jolly LLB 2. The movie has got mixed reviews from the critics but the audiences are loving it. According to a web portal, the film released in 3000 screens in India and 590 screens in overseas.

In the morning shows, the film witnessed an occupancy of 30%-35% at the box office. As per the early reports, the movie is expected to earn Rs 10-13 crore on its first day of release. Meanwhile, check out what people are tweeting after watching the movie.



DrAbhishek Lomash PT‏ @aarav5060 #ToiletEkPremKatha MyFriends told me tht it will be documentary type movie, it wil b boring. After watching they say "full on entertainment"

Shiva Satyam‏ @AsliShiva #ToiletEkPremKatha is Beautiful, Social & Entertaining Film, Should Emerge Box Office Success. Ratings 3.5*

Business Prediction ₹100cr+.

Aavishkar Gawande‏ @aavishhkar By the way , Akshay ji has done full Bhakti in #ToiletEkPremKatha . Lots of reference to PM , Swaccha Bharat Abhiyan, Demonetization 😂👌

P a R t H‏ @parth_theway #ToiletEkPremKatha it's a fully entertaining wid a superb social mesage @akshaykumar is in top form now.

He deserves national award😊

Bhavik Gaikwad‏ @BHKe10 People are now bored of masala,action storyless and qualityless movies. Need of the hour 4 bollywood is movies like this #ToiletEkPremKatha

sachin sharma‏ @sachinkumar146 #ToiletEkPremKatha Nice film with strong social massage..... All d best

Devanshi Madiyar‏ @DevanshiMadiyar Outstanding performances by @psbhumi & @akshaykumar in #ToiletEkPremKatha 👏🏻

Dr. Himanshu Sharma‏ @pharaohanshu @psbhumi @akshaykumar impeccable movie, impeccable writing & impeccable acting #ToiletEkPremKatha

One Word Review By Taran Adarsh #OneWordReview...#ToiletEkPremKatha: Excellent 👍👍👍👍 #TEPK.''



He added, ''#ToiletEkPremKatha integrates a strong social message with entertainment wonderfully... Powerful performances by Akshay, Bhumi, Divyendu. #ToiletEkPremKatha mirrors a reality, shuns superstition, hits where it hurts through brilliant dialogue. Deft direction and skilful writing.''



