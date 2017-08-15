 »   »   » Toilet Ek Prem Katha Monday (4 Days) Box Office Collection! Awesome

Akshay Kumar must be in seventh heaven as his film Toilet Ek Prem Katha is performing really well at the box office.

Talking about its box office collection, famous trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter, ''#ToiletEkPremKatha is on a DREAM RUN... Fri 13.10 cr, Sat 17.10 cr, Sun 21.25 cr, Mon 12 cr. Total: ₹ 63.45 cr. India biz... #TEPK.''



He added, ''#ToiletEkPremKatha is UNSTOPPABLE... It's a WAVE that grows with each passing day... MASSIVE Tue [Independence Day] on the cards... #TEPK.''



During a recent promotional event, Akshay Kumar said that topics related to defecation are still a taboo in the country. "Talks on toilet are still taboo in India. I remember when I had to say a dialogue in the film which is, 'Ab biwi ghar aaye na aye, sundaas to laakar hi chhodunga is gaon mein', people were rethinking if I should say it or not.''



He further added, ''But as an individual, I think it is necessary... I mean who does not go to the toilet.''



Keep watching this space for more updates on the movie's box office collection.