 »   »   » Toilet Ek Prem Katha Saturday (2 Days) Box Office Collection!

Akshay Kumar's recent film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has become the sixth highest opener of the year 2017. Talking about the first day collection of the movie, Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter, ''#ToiletEkPremKatha Fri ₹ 13.10 cr. India biz... Sat and Sun look better... Biz to get big boost on Tue [Independence Day]... #TEPK''

He added, ''#ToiletEkPremKatha picked up rapidly post noon onwards... Mass circuits have performed the best... Plexes decent/good... #TEPK.'' The movie is expected to perform even better this weekend. As per early reports, the movie will collect Rs 15-18 crore on Saturday. Meanwhile, read what the twitter world is saying about Toilet Ek Prem Katha.



Dr. Himanshu Sharma‏ @pharaohanshu @psbhumi @akshaykumar impeccable movie, impeccable writing & impeccable acting #ToiletEkPremKatha

mohit singh sisodiya‏ @sisodiya_mohit #ToiletEkPremKatha must watch guys awesome movie loved it @akshaykumar @psbhumi @kriarj

The MAHAshweta 😎‏ @Mahashweta_Chak @akshaykumar @psbhumi #ToiletEkPremKatha is a marvelous movie! The whole team has taught such an important lesson in such a beautiful way

P a R t H‏ @parth_theway #ToiletEkPremKatha it's a fully entertaining wid a superb social mesage @akshaykumar is in top form now. He deserves national award😊

Kamal Daiya‏ @kamaldaiya66 Its interval #ToiletEkPremKatha has infinite lighthearted moments . @akshaykumar is the boss in terms of entertainment value #TEPK @psbhumi

Bhavik Gaikwad‏ @BHKe10 People are now bored of masala,action storyless and qualityless movies. Need of the hour 4 bollywood is movies like this #ToiletEkPremKatha

Ismatullah Hasanyaar‏ @Ismatullahh Interval of the movie #ToiletEkPremKatha nice movie with funny punches, full of laughs & lesson @akshaykumar best act & funny 👍🏻

On A Related Note Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is the story of a man whose wife leaves him after finding out that there is no toilet in his home. He wins her back by building toilets in his village.



Keep watching this space for more updates on Toilet Ek Prem Katha's box office collection.