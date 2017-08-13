 »   »   » Toilet Ek Prem Katha Saturday (2 Days) Box Office Collection!

Akshay Kumar's recent film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has become the sixth highest opener of the year 2017. Talking about the first day collection of the movie, Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter, ''#ToiletEkPremKatha Fri ₹ 13.10 cr. India biz... Sat and Sun look better... Biz to get big boost on Tue [Independence Day]... #TEPK''
He added, ''#ToiletEkPremKatha picked up rapidly post noon onwards... Mass circuits have performed the best... Plexes decent/good... #TEPK.'' The movie is expected to perform even better this weekend. As per early reports, the movie will collect Rs 15-18 crore on Saturday. Meanwhile, read what the twitter world is saying about Toilet Ek Prem Katha.
Dr. Himanshu Sharma @pharaohanshu
@psbhumi @akshaykumar impeccable movie, impeccable writing & impeccable acting #ToiletEkPremKatha
mohit singh sisodiya @sisodiya_mohit
#ToiletEkPremKatha must watch guys awesome movie loved it @akshaykumar @psbhumi @kriarj
The MAHAshweta 😎 @Mahashweta_Chak
@akshaykumar @psbhumi #ToiletEkPremKatha is a marvelous movie! The whole team has taught such an important lesson in such a beautiful way
P a R t H @parth_theway
#ToiletEkPremKatha it's a fully entertaining wid a superb social mesage @akshaykumar is in top form now. He deserves national award😊
Kamal Daiya @kamaldaiya66
Its interval #ToiletEkPremKatha has infinite lighthearted moments . @akshaykumar is the boss in terms of entertainment value #TEPK @psbhumi
Bhavik Gaikwad @BHKe10
People are now bored of masala,action storyless and qualityless movies. Need of the hour 4 bollywood is movies like this #ToiletEkPremKatha
Ismatullah Hasanyaar @Ismatullahh
Interval of the movie #ToiletEkPremKatha nice movie with funny punches, full of laughs & lesson @akshaykumar best act & funny 👍🏻
Keep watching this space for more updates on Toilet Ek Prem Katha's box office collection.