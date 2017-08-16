 »   »   » Toilet Ek Prem Katha Tuesday (5 Days) Box Office Collection

Here is a good news for all Akshay Kumar fans. His film Toilet Ek Prem Katha is all set to cross Rs 100 crore at the box office.

Talking about the box office collection of the movie, Taran Adarsh wrote, ''#ToiletEkPremKatha Fri 13.10 cr, Sat 17.10 cr, Sun 21.25 cr, Mon 12 cr, Tue 20 cr. Total: ₹ 83.45 cr. India biz. FABULOUS... #TEPK.''



He added, ''#ToiletEkPremKatha is a ONE-HORSE RACE... Does MASSIVE biz on Independence Day... Crosses ₹ 80 cr, racing towards ₹ 100 cr... #TEPK.''



He also revealed the overseas collection, ''#ToiletEkPremKatha - OVERSEAS - Till Monday: $ 2.27 million [₹ 14.59 cr].''



Toilet: Ek Prem Katha also stars Bhumi Pednekar. The movie is inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.



Directed by Shree Narayan Singh, the film was released on August 11.



Keep watching this space for more updates on Toilet Ek Prem Katha's box office collection.



