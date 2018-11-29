English
 »   »   »  2.0 FIRST DAY (Thursday) Box Office Collection: Rajinikanth & Akshay Kumar Set The BO On Fire

2.0 FIRST DAY (Thursday) Box Office Collection: Rajinikanth & Akshay Kumar Set The BO On Fire

By Lekhaka
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    2.0 is not just a film but a kind of festival for all the Rajinikanth fans. There's a certain kind of craze and excitement around the movie because it marks the first collaboration of Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar. And it's nothing less than a 'double treat' for movie-goers. From getting positive reviews from the critics to heaping praises from movie-goers, Rajinikanth & Akshay Kumar starrer first day collection is nothing but mind-blowing.

    If reports are to be believed, 2.0, which screened in around 10,500 screens worldwide, would have easily earned approximate between Rs 60-65 crore on its first day. We will update the exact collection, once the official numbers will be out.

    Meanwhile, check out how netizens are reacting after watching the movie..

    Tejan 2.0‏ @BeingTeJan

    "#2Point0 is a well scripted BLOCKBUSTER. I can't believe what I've just witnessed. Chitti @rajinikanth sets the screen on fire. He's as great as he was in the first part. @akshaykumar delivers once in a lifetime performance. This film is a pride of Indian cinema. @shankarshanmugh." [sic]

    Sindhuja Sukumaran‏ @sindhuspeaks

    "You know @shankarshanmugh has delivered a kickass movie with #2Point0 when you walk out of the theatre, see people busy on cellphones, and panic for a second that they might start flying any moment!" [sic]

    kalpesh singh kami‏ @KamiKamesh

    "#Just saw #2Point0 Movie........ not what I expected in term of story..... but enjoyed VFX...." [sic]

    Crazisthan‏ @crazisthan

    "No doubt #2Point0 is a great movie and thalaivars performance is top class. But always Bahubali will be a top tender. Reason: 2.0 banks on Thalaivar; whereas, Bahubali is out and out supported by story just like any other @ssrajamouli movies. But, 2.0 will also win many hearts." [sic]

    SumanSangma‏ @suman071

    "Awestruck and Visual Delight .. that's #2Point0 .. enjoyed thoroughly :)" [sic]

    Love AnushkaShetty @LssAnushka

    "My family was extremely bored, especially the ladies and the old ones.The script is poor and is terribly repetitive of Robot1.A boring film for family audiences but a good one for kids & youngsters. Not at all emotional. Dialogues are boring. #2PointO #2Point0 review #2Point0FDFS." [sic]

    Yokesh @ImYokEsH

    "Dear @shankarshanmugh I'm just running out of adjectives to appreciate your hardwork & innovative thinking you put on for this project. No wonder you are a Great VISIONARY. All I can say is I'm feeling proud as a INDIAN 😍😍🔥💪 #GETTHU #2Point0." [sic]

    Story first published: Friday, November 30, 2018, 0:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 30, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue