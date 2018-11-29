Tejan 2.0‏ @BeingTeJan

"#2Point0 is a well scripted BLOCKBUSTER. I can't believe what I've just witnessed. Chitti @rajinikanth sets the screen on fire. He's as great as he was in the first part. @akshaykumar delivers once in a lifetime performance. This film is a pride of Indian cinema. @shankarshanmugh." [sic]

Sindhuja Sukumaran‏ @sindhuspeaks

"You know @shankarshanmugh has delivered a kickass movie with #2Point0 when you walk out of the theatre, see people busy on cellphones, and panic for a second that they might start flying any moment!" [sic]

kalpesh singh kami‏ @KamiKamesh

"#Just saw #2Point0 Movie........ not what I expected in term of story..... but enjoyed VFX...." [sic]

Crazisthan‏ @crazisthan

"No doubt #2Point0 is a great movie and thalaivars performance is top class. But always Bahubali will be a top tender. Reason: 2.0 banks on Thalaivar; whereas, Bahubali is out and out supported by story just like any other @ssrajamouli movies. But, 2.0 will also win many hearts." [sic]

SumanSangma‏ @suman071

"Awestruck and Visual Delight .. that's #2Point0 .. enjoyed thoroughly :)" [sic]

Love AnushkaShetty @LssAnushka

"My family was extremely bored, especially the ladies and the old ones.The script is poor and is terribly repetitive of Robot1.A boring film for family audiences but a good one for kids & youngsters. Not at all emotional. Dialogues are boring. #2PointO #2Point0 review #2Point0FDFS." [sic]

Yokesh @ImYokEsH

"Dear @shankarshanmugh I'm just running out of adjectives to appreciate your hardwork & innovative thinking you put on for this project. No wonder you are a Great VISIONARY. All I can say is I'm feeling proud as a INDIAN 😍😍🔥💪 #GETTHU #2Point0." [sic]