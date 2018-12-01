 »   »   »  2.0 FRIDAY (Second Day) Box Office Collection: Rajinikanth & Akshay Kumar Stand Strong

Siddhant Verma‏ @siddhver

"What a great VFX!! 2.0 has taken Indian Cinema to the next level. Thoroughly enjoyed it." [sic]

Yuvaraj D‏ @YuvarajD_

"Just watched #2PointO. couldn't realise I just watched a Tamil movie. Quality work in VFX... @shankarshanmugh sir great work...mindblowing... Watch @2Point0movie only in theatre and support #2point0 team's efforts.." [sic]

Uzair Anser Sheikh‏ @iamuxair

"Just watched #2Point0. Now one thing I can say openly that @kamaalrkhan is undoubtedly the No1 and the only honnest critic at present. Other critics who gave this crap 5 star are either paid or mentally retarded." [sic]

Vicky‏ @sundiairlifted

"Finished 2 times watching #2Point0 & will watch it again 3rd time for its 2Half by coming week." [sic]

Patricia Ann27101989‏ @Patricia271989

"Watched #2Point0 amazing movie it's like I watched Hollywood movie today very well done @shankarshanmugh sir @rajinikanth sir @iamAmyJackson but missed @AishwaryaRaiBachchan in the movie. The 3D effect was very gud right from the beginning and pls do watch in @sathyam_cinemas3D." [sic]

Sreeja @sreejasdv7

"Yesterday when I was watching #2point0 in 1 multiplex,while past 10mins of d show 2 people entered,they seemed like labours wearing torn clothes,lag raha tha kaam khatam karke aye.Mujhe un dono ko dekhke itni Khushi Hui they were enjoying little happiness that cinema gives us." [sic]

Blueberry‏ @Blueber22243890

"It's bound to happen. These types of unrealistic comedy movie doesn't work in whole India. God knows what @karanjohar thought when he agreed to get associated with this circus. Paid review massive marketing wouldn't help. People aren't stupid. #2Point0 #2Point0Review." [sic]

NishantS🇮🇳‏ @nishants79

"Great combination of The @rajinikanth legend & The @akshaykumar boss together have made #2Point0 a BLOCKBUSTER. Outstanding Movie. Full Paisa Vasool. Hats off to both of them for their super acting. This movie will break all records of box office collection." [sic]