 »   »   »  2.0 FRIDAY (Second Day) Box Office Collection: Rajinikanth & Akshay Kumar Stand Strong

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- LPG's Subsidised Price Cut By Rs 6.5: Market Price Reduced By Rs 133
-
- 2.0 First-Day Box Office Collection: Rajinikanth & Akshay Kumar Set The Box Office On Fire
- Hockey World Cup 2018 — Catch All The Updates Here!
- New Jeep Gladiator Unveiled — The Premium Pick-Up Truck India Deserves
- Honor 8C First Impressions: Design And Battery Stands Out
- Pakyong: The Hamlet for Nature Lovers
- Everything You Need To Know About World AIDS Day
- India's GDP Growth Falls In The Second Quarter
Shankar's magnum opus 2.0 starring Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson has set the box office on fire. The film, which collected approximately Rs 65-70 Crore on its first day at box office, had a glorious run on its second day as well! If reports are to be believed, 2.0 collected approximately Rs 50-55 Crore on Friday and has already entered Rs 100 Crore club. The biz is expected to increase during Saturday & Sunday. Official numbers are still awaited.
Speaking of opening day collection of 2.0 (Hindi version), Taran Adarsh had said, "Non-holiday release... Non-festival period... Yet, #2Point0 takes a SUPER START... Keeping in mind the fact that it's a dubbed film + advance bookings opened very late, the biz is STRONG... Thu ₹ 20.25 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version."
Meanwhile, check out the latest reaction of netizens after watching 2.0..
Siddhant Verma @siddhver
"What a great VFX!! 2.0 has taken Indian Cinema to the next level. Thoroughly enjoyed it." [sic]
Yuvaraj D @YuvarajD_
"Just watched #2PointO. couldn't realise I just watched a Tamil movie. Quality work in VFX... @shankarshanmugh sir great work...mindblowing... Watch @2Point0movie only in theatre and support #2point0 team's efforts.." [sic]
Uzair Anser Sheikh @iamuxair
"Just watched #2Point0. Now one thing I can say openly that @kamaalrkhan is undoubtedly the No1 and the only honnest critic at present. Other critics who gave this crap 5 star are either paid or mentally retarded." [sic]
Vicky @sundiairlifted
"Finished 2 times watching #2Point0 & will watch it again 3rd time for its 2Half by coming week." [sic]
Patricia Ann27101989 @Patricia271989
"Watched #2Point0 amazing movie it's like I watched Hollywood movie today very well done @shankarshanmugh sir @rajinikanth sir @iamAmyJackson but missed @AishwaryaRaiBachchan in the movie. The 3D effect was very gud right from the beginning and pls do watch in @sathyam_cinemas3D." [sic]
Sreeja @sreejasdv7
"Yesterday when I was watching #2point0 in 1 multiplex,while past 10mins of d show 2 people entered,they seemed like labours wearing torn clothes,lag raha tha kaam khatam karke aye.Mujhe un dono ko dekhke itni Khushi Hui they were enjoying little happiness that cinema gives us." [sic]
Blueberry @Blueber22243890
"It's bound to happen. These types of unrealistic comedy movie doesn't work in whole India. God knows what @karanjohar thought when he agreed to get associated with this circus. Paid review massive marketing wouldn't help. People aren't stupid. #2Point0 #2Point0Review." [sic]
NishantS🇮🇳 @nishants79
"Great combination of The @rajinikanth legend & The @akshaykumar boss together have made #2Point0 a BLOCKBUSTER. Outstanding Movie. Full Paisa Vasool. Hats off to both of them for their super acting. This movie will break all records of box office collection." [sic]