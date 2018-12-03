 »   »   »  2.0 Monday Box Office Collection: The Rajinikanth Starrer Stands Firm As A Rock, Mints Rs 100 Crores

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Superstar Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 is minting money big time at the box office and it looks like its theatrical run will stay for many more weeks to come. The movie has received positive reviews from all corners and that has boosted its prospects at the box office. Not just the South, 2.0 is making money in the North as well and even Pakistan, Europe and New Zeland collections looks pretty solid and has successfully crossed he Rs 100 Crore mark at the box office on Monday. Check out the box office collection Monday (Day5) of 2.0 below...
2.0 Box Office Collection
2.0 starring Rajinikanth has collected 95 Crores at the box office till Sunday (Day 4) and the weekend collections has given a major boost to the movie at the box office.
Monday (Day 5) Box Office Collection
As per estimates, 2.0 might collect somewhere between Rs 10 to 15 Crore on Monday (Day 5). Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "While #2Point0 nears ₹ 100 cr mark after an impressive *extended* opening weekend, the real test for the film begins from today [Mon] onwards... It will be interesting to see how it fares on weekdays... Mon to Thu - the weekdays - are crucial."
2.0 Overall Box Office Collection
"#2Point0 growth/decline in biz... Fri [vis-à-vis Thu]: 10.26% [decline] Sat [vis-à-vis Fri]: 37.14% [growth] Sun [vis-à-vis Sat]: 41.67% [growth] TERRIFIC GROWTH on Sat and Sun speaks for itself. Note: Hindi version. India biz," tweeted Taran Adarsh.
Saron.CHAMP @champ_saron
"Rajinikanth is an unforgettable brand which cannot be destroyed in this era. He is precious gem of INDIAN CINEMA. "SUPER ONE" well said. #2Point0 is rocking worldwide," tweeted a fan.
Linguthia Manson @Aloydinkan
"#2Point0 The gaint mobile Bird is the best VFX achievement from india cinema. Impact among the audience is huge!" tweeted a fan.
Rahul verma @RahulVerma4860
"Seems like #2point0 going to surpass monday test with flying colors .Very good hold in hindi belt," tweeted a fan.
