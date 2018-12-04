 »   »   »  2.0 Monday Box Office Collection: The Rajinikanth Starrer Stands Firm As A Rock, Mints Rs 100 Crores

2.0 Box Office Collection

2.0 starring Rajinikanth has collected 95 Crores at the box office till Sunday (Day 4) and the weekend collections have given a major boost to the movie at the box office.

Monday (Day 5) Box Office Collection

"#2Point0 cruises past ₹ 100 cr mark on Day 5 [Mon]... Will emerge Akshay Kumar's highest grosser *before* Week 1 concludes... Thu 20.25 cr, Fri 18 cr, Sat 25 cr, Sun 34 cr, Mon 13.75 cr. Total: ₹ 111 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version," tweeted Taran Adarsh.

2.0 Overall Box Office Collection

"#2Point0 growth/decline in biz... Fri [vis-à-vis Thu]: 10.26% [decline] Sat [vis-à-vis Fri]: 37.14% [growth] Sun [vis-à-vis Sat]: 41.67% [growth] TERRIFIC GROWTH on Sat and Sun speaks for itself. Note: Hindi version. India biz," tweeted Taran Adarsh.

Saron.CHAMP @champ_saron

"Rajinikanth is an unforgettable brand which cannot be destroyed in this era. He is precious gem of INDIAN CINEMA. "SUPER ONE" well said. #2Point0 is rocking worldwide," tweeted a fan.

Linguthia Manson @Aloydinkan

"#2Point0 The gaint mobile Bird is the best VFX achievement from india cinema. Impact among the audience is huge!," tweeted a fan.

Rahul verma @RahulVerma4860

"Seems like #2point0 going to surpass monday test with flying colors .Very good hold in hindi belt," tweeted a fan.