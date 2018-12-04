 »   »   »  2.0 Monday Box Office Collection: The Rajinikanth Starrer Stands Firm As A Rock, Mints Rs 100 Crores

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Superstar Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 is minting money big time at the box office and it looks like its theatrical run will stay for many more weeks to come. The movie has received positive reviews from all corners and this has boosted its prospects at the box office. Not just the South, 2.0 is making money in the North as well and even the Pakistan, Europe and New Zealand collections look pretty solid and have successfully crossed the Rs 100 Crore mark at the box office on Monday. Check out the box office collection till Monday (Day 5) of 2.0 below...
2.0 Box Office Collection
2.0 starring Rajinikanth has collected 95 Crores at the box office till Sunday (Day 4) and the weekend collections have given a major boost to the movie at the box office.
Monday (Day 5) Box Office Collection
"#2Point0 cruises past ₹ 100 cr mark on Day 5 [Mon]... Will emerge Akshay Kumar's highest grosser *before* Week 1 concludes... Thu 20.25 cr, Fri 18 cr, Sat 25 cr, Sun 34 cr, Mon 13.75 cr. Total: ₹ 111 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version," tweeted Taran Adarsh.
2.0 Overall Box Office Collection
"#2Point0 growth/decline in biz... Fri [vis-à-vis Thu]: 10.26% [decline] Sat [vis-à-vis Fri]: 37.14% [growth] Sun [vis-à-vis Sat]: 41.67% [growth] TERRIFIC GROWTH on Sat and Sun speaks for itself. Note: Hindi version. India biz," tweeted Taran Adarsh.
Saron.CHAMP @champ_saron
"Rajinikanth is an unforgettable brand which cannot be destroyed in this era. He is precious gem of INDIAN CINEMA. "SUPER ONE" well said. #2Point0 is rocking worldwide," tweeted a fan.
Linguthia Manson @Aloydinkan
"#2Point0 The gaint mobile Bird is the best VFX achievement from india cinema. Impact among the audience is huge!," tweeted a fan.
Rahul verma @RahulVerma4860
"Seems like #2point0 going to surpass monday test with flying colors .Very good hold in hindi belt," tweeted a fan.
