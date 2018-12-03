English
2.0 Weekend Box Office Collection: Rajinikanth & Akshay Kumar Film Sees A Jump!

    Shankar's much ambitious project 2.0 starring Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson hit the big screens on Thursday. After minting an opening collection of Rs. 20.25 crores which was followed by a box office collection of Rs. 18 crores, the flm picked up business on Day 3. There was a growth in the box office collection on Day 3 as it minted Rs. 25 crores. The total three-day box office collection now stands at Rs. 63.25 crores.

    Speaking about the third day box office collection, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#2Point0 jumps on Day 3 [Sat]... Growth on Day 3 [vis-à-vis Day 2]: 23.46%... Circuits that were performing okay/low have picked up... Day 4 [Sun] should witness further growth... Thu 20.25 cr, Fri 18 cr, Sat 25 cr. Total: ₹ 63.25 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version.

    Abishek ‏ @abishekitsme

    Shankar Sir is a master Film maker and Indeed a genius. And Akshay Kumar one of the best when it comes in choosing scripts. Hats off to the whole team and the effort that they took for these many years. A must watch experience in theatres. @shankarshanmugh @akshaykumar #2Point0

    Mikkipedia ‏ @mikkipedianews

    "#2point0 is benchmark for India like Sholay & Bahubali 2 South Cinema rocks @shankarshanmugh sir SALUTE you ... #Rajnikant sir is ALWAYS legend @akshaykumar sir proud to be akkian."

    vijay ‏ @Vic_Vij

    "As an eager, celebrated fan watched movie #2Point0, a quick question -were you forced to release the movie early? Though the movie was a visual treat, there are lot of gaps which we usually don't find in Shankar movies, disappointed 😔"

    Rohan Kapoor ‏ @Kapoorrohan99

    "Yestrday watch #2Point0 . Computer effects were osm. #AkshayKumar sir, u r too good & #Rajnikanth sir we always ♥️ u. But at the end, we all came out from cinema halls with many questions & thoughts in mind. So the motive of this film to #SaveBirds was successful. #Robot2point0."

    Faseem Ahmed ‏ @faseem_tweets

    "#2Point0 is a Visual Treat 😍 Director @shankarshanmugh Proves again🔥 3.0 Character & @arrahman music Pure Bliss ❤️ Spectacular and Magnanimous Work by Entire Cast & Crew. @rajinikanth sir Take a Bow 🙏 @akshaykumar Great Acting & @iamAmyJackson also has done her part well."

    SUBHAM ‏ @subham001aim

    "Finally watched #2Point0 yesterday and it was amazing. What a vision @shankarshanmugh sir has. This was Hollywood level stuff and 3D technology was outstanding."

    Atheist God ‏ @PkMntaselfish

    "When was the last time indian people strived to watch a movie in 3D? Happy that @shankarshanmugh successfully triggered everyone to watch it. Bulltet time to 3D. A pioneer in initiating things. The best 3D cinema india will ever see for years. @LycaProductions #2Point0."

