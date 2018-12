 »   »   »  2.0 Weekend Box Office Collection: Rajinikanth & Akshay Kumar Film Sees A Jump!

Shankar's much ambitious project 2.0 starring Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson hit the big screens on Thursday. After minting an opening collection of Rs. 20.25 crores which was followed by a box office collection of Rs. 18 crores, the flm picked up business on Day 3. There was a growth in the box office collection on Day 3 as it minted Rs. 25 crores.

2.0 once again saw a growth in business on Day 4 as it collected Rs. 34 crores. The total four-day box office collection now stands at Rs. 95 crores.

Speaking about the third day box office collection, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#2Point0 jumps on Day 3 [Sat]... Growth on Day 3 [vis-à-vis Day 2]: 23.46%... Circuits that were performing okay/low have picked up... Day 4 [Sun] should witness further growth... Thu 20.25 cr, Fri 18 cr, Sat 25 cr. Total: ₹ 63.25 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version.

Taran Adarsh also tweeted the box office collection of Sunday and wrote, "#2Point0 puts up a SUPERB TOTAL in its *extended* opening weekend... Biz on Day 3 and Day 4 specifically was fantastic... Thu 19.50 cr, Fri 17.50 cr, Sat 24 cr, Sun 34 cr. Total: ₹ 95 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version."