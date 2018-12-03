 »   »   »  2.0 Weekend Box Office Collection: Rajinikanth & Akshay Kumar Film Sees A Jump!

Abishek ‏ @abishekitsme

Shankar Sir is a master Film maker and Indeed a genius. And Akshay Kumar one of the best when it comes in choosing scripts. Hats off to the whole team and the effort that they took for these many years. A must watch experience in theatres. @shankarshanmugh @akshaykumar #2Point0

Mikkipedia ‏ @mikkipedianews

"#2point0 is benchmark for India like Sholay & Bahubali 2 South Cinema rocks @shankarshanmugh sir SALUTE you ... #Rajnikant sir is ALWAYS legend @akshaykumar sir proud to be akkian."

vijay ‏ @Vic_Vij

"As an eager, celebrated fan watched movie #2Point0, a quick question -were you forced to release the movie early? Though the movie was a visual treat, there are lot of gaps which we usually don't find in Shankar movies, disappointed 😔"

Rohan Kapoor ‏ @Kapoorrohan99

"Yestrday watch #2Point0 . Computer effects were osm. #AkshayKumar sir, u r too good & #Rajnikanth sir we always ♥️ u. But at the end, we all came out from cinema halls with many questions & thoughts in mind. So the motive of this film to #SaveBirds was successful. #Robot2point0."

Faseem Ahmed ‏ @faseem_tweets

"#2Point0 is a Visual Treat 😍 Director @shankarshanmugh Proves again🔥 3.0 Character & @arrahman music Pure Bliss ❤️ Spectacular and Magnanimous Work by Entire Cast & Crew. @rajinikanth sir Take a Bow 🙏 @akshaykumar Great Acting & @iamAmyJackson also has done her part well."

SUBHAM ‏ @subham001aim

"Finally watched #2Point0 yesterday and it was amazing. What a vision @shankarshanmugh sir has. This was Hollywood level stuff and 3D technology was outstanding."

Atheist God ‏ @PkMntaselfish

"When was the last time indian people strived to watch a movie in 3D? Happy that @shankarshanmugh successfully triggered everyone to watch it. Bulltet time to 3D. A pioneer in initiating things. The best 3D cinema india will ever see for years. @LycaProductions #2Point0."