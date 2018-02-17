 »   »   » First Day Box Office Report: Aiyaary Opening Day (Friday) Collection Is As Disappointing As The Film

Neeraj Pandey film 'Aiyaary' has already hit the theatres but the film rather receives a lukewarm response from the critics and audience as well.

With the negative review & mixed audience response, the early estimates suggest the film has collected Rs. 3.75 crore on its first day (Friday) at the box-office and owing to poor content; Aiyaary is also expected to suffer more because of Padman.



You will be surprised to know that Aiyaary is Sidharth Malhotra's lowest opening since Karan Johar's Student of the Year. SOTY has earned Rs 7.5 crore on its opening day.



Meanwhile, while Neeraj Pandey's Aiyaary has finally managed to hit theatres yesterday in India, the film has failed to get clearance for release in Pakistan.



The film's premise which is set against the backdrop of Indian Army has proved to be a bone of contention for the neighbouring country.



Being an Indian patriotic film, Aiyaary falls next in line for the slew of Indian patriotic films to be banned in Pakistan.



The development proves to be a third for filmmaker Neeraj Pandey whose past films Baby and Naam Shabana failing to receive a clearance for release in Pakistan.



Both Baby and Naam Shabana touch upon the defense and intelligence mechanism of India, a subject which time and again has been disapproved for showcase in Pakistan.



Aiyaary brings to celluloid three facets of the Indian Army, with the film giving insights not only into the battleground defense mechanisms but also showcased the intelligence and bureaucratic decision makings of the Indian Army.



The film casts Manoj Bajpayee, Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh, Pooja Chopra, Naseeruddin Shah, Anupam Kher, Kumud Mishra, Adil Hussain and Vikram Gokhale in the key roles.

