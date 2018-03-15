 »   »   » Raid Box Office Prediction! Ajay Devgn's Film Expected To Cross Rs 10 Crore On Friday

The Buzz Of The Movie Is Really Good

Talking about the buzz and factors that will give the film a boost, trade analyst Amul Vikas Mohan revealed to Bollywood Life, "Raid looks decent and the buzz is really good. It is in that Drishyam zone and the content and story looks really interesting.''



The Combination Of Ajay Devgn & Raj Kumar Gupta Willl Definitely Work

''All this along with the fact that Ajay Devgn recently delivered his biggest hit - Golmaal Again will surely help the movie. I personally love Raj Kumar Gupta's work too, so am sure he will present the film in a way that will engage the crowd. So surely, it seems like an ideal scenario for Raid.''



The Movie Will Get A Decent Opening

''Releasing in 2000 plus screens, Raid will have a fantastic run over the first weekend. I feel Raid will take a decent opening in the range of Rs 9-10 crore on day one.''



It Might Cross Rs 40 Crore In The First Weekend

''Considering that it is a working Friday, I feel it will be fantastic. From there on, if the situation is favourable then it should grow and rake in Rs 38-40 crore over the first weekend."

