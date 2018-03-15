English
 »   »   » Raid Box Office Prediction! Ajay Devgn's Film Expected To Cross Rs 10 Crore On Friday

Raid Box Office Prediction! Ajay Devgn's Film Expected To Cross Rs 10 Crore On Friday

Posted By:
Ajay Devgn's Raid is the first Bollywood film to be based on an Income Tax raid. It revolves around the real-life story of a high-profile income tax raid carried out in Uttar Pradesh. In the movie, Ajay Devgn is playing an honest government officer.

Raid is directed by Rajkumar Gupta, known for giving movies like Aamir and No One Killed Jessica. The film is expected to be a massy entertainer but would it be successful in breaking the records created by Padmaavat and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety? Well, let's find out what the trade expert has to say...

The Buzz Of The Movie Is Really Good

Talking about the buzz and factors that will give the film a boost, trade analyst Amul Vikas Mohan revealed to Bollywood Life, "Raid looks decent and the buzz is really good. It is in that Drishyam zone and the content and story looks really interesting.''

The Combination Of Ajay Devgn & Raj Kumar Gupta Willl Definitely Work

''All this along with the fact that Ajay Devgn recently delivered his biggest hit - Golmaal Again will surely help the movie. I personally love Raj Kumar Gupta's work too, so am sure he will present the film in a way that will engage the crowd. So surely, it seems like an ideal scenario for Raid.''

The Movie Will Get A Decent Opening

''Releasing in 2000 plus screens, Raid will have a fantastic run over the first weekend. I feel Raid will take a decent opening in the range of Rs 9-10 crore on day one.''

It Might Cross Rs 40 Crore In The First Weekend

''Considering that it is a working Friday, I feel it will be fantastic. From there on, if the situation is favourable then it should grow and rake in Rs 38-40 crore over the first weekend."


Raid is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. The film releases on March 16. Apart from Ajay Devgn, the movie also stars Saurabh Shukla and Ileana D'Cruz.

Story first published: Thursday, March 15, 2018, 14:46 [IST]
