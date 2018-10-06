 »   »   »  AndhaDhun First Day Collection: This Ayushmann Khurrana Film Gets An Opening Of Rs. 2.40 Crores

Day Box Office Collection (in rupees) 1 2.40 crores

AndhaDhun First Day Collection:

Sriram Raghavan's thriller film, AndhaDhun starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu and Radhika Apte hit the big screens this Friday. Right from the first promo, the film had been creating a lot of curiosity among the audience and guess what, it did meet up to their expectations.



AndhaDhun has been receiving highly positive reviews from all nooks and corners and as per a report in Bollywood Hungama, the film minted an opening collection of Rs. 2.40 crores.



Trade analyst Girish Johar had earlier shared with a leading daily, "Trade analyst Girish Johar had told indianexpress.com before, "Andhadhun is backed by good director and actors. Tabu is an asset to the movie and Ayushmann Khurrana is also on a high point in his career. So, it is expected to have a good start with a collection of Rs 2.75-3 crore on the day of its release."



