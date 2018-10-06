 »   »   »  AndhaDhun First Day Collection: This Ayushmann Khurrana Film Gets An Opening Of Rs. 2.40 Crores

Related Articles
|Day
|Box Office Collection (in rupees)
|1
|2.40 crores
AndhaDhun First Day Collection:
Sriram Raghavan's thriller film, AndhaDhun starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu and Radhika Apte hit the big screens this Friday. Right from the first promo, the film had been creating a lot of curiosity among the audience and guess what, it did meet up to their expectations.
AndhaDhun has been receiving highly positive reviews from all nooks and corners and as per a report in Bollywood Hungama, the film minted an opening collection of Rs. 2.40 crores.
Trade analyst Girish Johar had earlier shared with a leading daily, "Trade analyst Girish Johar had told indianexpress.com before, "Andhadhun is backed by good director and actors. Tabu is an asset to the movie and Ayushmann Khurrana is also on a high point in his career. So, it is expected to have a good start with a collection of Rs 2.75-3 crore on the day of its release."
Meanwhile, here's what the Twitterati have to say about the film-
Vrndr Thakur @Vrndrthakur
"Madly in love with #Andhadhun . Sheer brilliance, Sir SriRamRaghwan your direction is phenomenal and efforts of your co writers is simply amazing . @ayushmannk paaji Wow you are always amazing but this has surpassed all. One wish is to hear you singing #WoLadki ,hooked to it."
Bhārgav Rām @bhargav_kaka
"Just back from #Andhadhun and I must say... It's the best movie of 2018 hands down!!
Excellent and taut story...Keeps u on the edge of the seat and has so many moments!!
Kudos to @ayushmannk n #Tabu for their performance n #SriramRaghavan for direction! 9.5/10."
Gaurish Korgaonkar @Gaurish28
"Sriram raghavan is India's answer to the Coen Bros. Andhadhun is stunning masterpiece. Must watch.Tabu is flawless and eternal @ayushmannk @radhika_apte take a bow. Hat tip to Anil Dhawan. #Andhadhun #SriramRaghavan. Go Watch Now."
vishesh @vroy38
"#Andhadhun what a movie!! Take a bow!
Just can't take your eyes of the screen even for a minute. Hands down the best movie of this year and the best thriller in a long time! @ayushmannk you are a star!#Tabu @tabuism you are the highlight of this movie."
ajay mittal @ajay36mittal
"#Andhadhun has made me realise, the potential that #Badlapur had n how it looks so underwhelming now,having seen what Sriram Raghavan can actually do with a film.He is my favourite 'Indian' Director now,he is as much a Hindi Cinema freak as he is world's craftiest of story teller."