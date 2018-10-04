English
 Andhadhun Box Office Prediction: Ayushmann Starrer Is Expected To Earn This Much On Day 1

By
    The Ayushmann Khurrana, Radhika Apte and Tabu starrer Andhadhun is all set to hit the theatres tomorrow on October 5, 2018 and the movie has received a moderate buzz as it has a unique storyline of a blind man who is also a pianist. Ayushmann Khurrana learnt to play the piano for the role and was trained for two months by Akshay Verma, a pianist who hails from Los Angeles, USA.

    Andhadhun Box Office Collection On Day 1

    Andhadhun is expected to collect Rs 2.74 to 3 Crores at the box office on the first day of its release. Its a pretty good number for a start and the pace might slowly pick up in the coming days.

    The Movie Is Expected To Do Well In These Places

    Andhadhun is expected to do well at the box office only in the metro cities and the tier II cities has no buzz. The movies collection now stands heavily under the urban crowd.

    Trade Analyst Girish Johar On Andhadhun BO Collections

    "I feel the movie is expected to mint anywhere between 2.74 to 3 crores on day 1. The trailer got a good response from the viewers and keeping the word the mouth in consideration, the screening has also received praises, however, how genuine it is will only be known after getting viewers reaction on the film," said trade analyst Girish Johar to Pinkvilla.

    The Word Of Mouth Is The Real Winner

    If Andhadhun ends up winning the audiences hearts, the word of mouth is more than enough for the audiences to hit the theatres in the weekends and thus, boosting the movies box office collections to a much bigger number.


    Story first published: Thursday, October 4, 2018, 17:38 [IST]
