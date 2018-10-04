 »   »   »  Andhadhun Box Office Prediction: Ayushmann Starrer Is Expected To Earn This Much On Day 1

Andhadhun Box Office Collection On Day 1

Andhadhun is expected to collect Rs 2.74 to 3 Crores at the box office on the first day of its release. Its a pretty good number for a start and the pace might slowly pick up in the coming days.



The Movie Is Expected To Do Well In These Places

Andhadhun is expected to do well at the box office only in the metro cities and the tier II cities has no buzz. The movies collection now stands heavily under the urban crowd.



Trade Analyst Girish Johar On Andhadhun BO Collections

"I feel the movie is expected to mint anywhere between 2.74 to 3 crores on day 1. The trailer got a good response from the viewers and keeping the word the mouth in consideration, the screening has also received praises, however, how genuine it is will only be known after getting viewers reaction on the film," said trade analyst Girish Johar to Pinkvilla.



The Word Of Mouth Is The Real Winner

If Andhadhun ends up winning the audiences hearts, the word of mouth is more than enough for the audiences to hit the theatres in the weekends and thus, boosting the movies box office collections to a much bigger number.

