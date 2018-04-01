 »   »   » Baaghi 2 Saturday (2 Days) Box Office Collection!

Tiger Shroff is back in an action-packed avatar in Ahmed Khan's Baaghi 2. The film has him sharing screen space with his alleged ladylove Disha Patani. Reportedly, the young lad's kickass punches, flying kicks and intense avatar has received a thumbs up from the audience. While the film received mixed reviews from the critics, the action flick has proved to be a winner for Tiger Shroff.

The film made a smashing first day opening collection of Rs. 25. 10 crores beating the likes of Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone-Shahid Kapoor starrer Padmaavat and Ajay Devgn starrer Raid. Baaghi 2 turned out to be the highest first-day opener for a Bollywood film in 2018.



The film continues the strong run at the box-office and has minted Rs. 20.40 crores on Day 2. The total two-day box office collection now stands at Rs. 45.50 crores.



Meanwhile, Tiger has been hailed for his jaw-dropping action sequences and powerful performance in the film, with praises pouring in from many Bollywood celebrities.



The 'Super 30[ actor feels Tiger is the best action hero in Bollywood and said that he is looking forward to working with him.



Hrithik Roshan took to Twitter and wrote, " @iTIGERSHROFF !!! You'v done it !!! I'm now looking forward to working with the BEST action hero in the industry ! Bravo! Keep flying high!"



As soon as Tiger saw the post he replied, "Hrithik sir!! It will always be the other way around! I'm looking fwd to working with my best hero in the country! Pls do watch the film when free sir. Lots of love always!"



On the other hand, Akshay Kumar called Tiger as India's Tony Jaa and wrote, ""Take a bow @iTIGERSHROFF 🙇 Bollywood can proudly announce that we have our very own Tony Jaa in the industry. Your action is a force to be reckoned with 👊🏽," and Hrithik tweeted, "iTIGERSHROFF !!! You'v done it !!! I'm now looking forward to working with the BEST action hero in the industry ! Bravo! Keep flying high!"



Earlier while speaking about action in the film, Tiger said, "Those aerial shots of me lunging for the chopper etc are not even teasers. Even I am taken aback by what we've achieved in terms of the action in Baaghi 2. It's scary to watch."



He further added, "My parents would have freaked out if they knew the risks I was taking. I never tell them when I'm going to shoot an action scene. I let them know after it's shot. I'm like, 'Hi Mom, guess what I did today?' And she's like, 'Don't you dare'. I can't help doing them. When I am in the middle of the stunt there is just me and the moment and an irresistible rush of adrenaline. I don't think of the danger and risk involved. If I did, I may not be able to do it."



Helmed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 2 is a remake of the Telugu film Kshanam.