 »   »   » Baaghi 2 First Day (Opening) BO Collection! This Tiger Shroff Film Beats Deepika's Padmaavat

The much awaited Baaghi 2 starring Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani in leading roles hit the big screens yesterday. The film had already created a huge buzz considering the first film in the franchise too had won love and appreciation from the audience. And guess what, despite mixed reviews Baaghi 2 which released amid much hype and buzz had an impressive footfall in both morning and evening shows. If reports are to be believed then this Ahmed Khan directorial is Tiger's highest opener till date.

Early estimates suggest that Baaghi 2 is heading for the highest opening day of 2018 beating the likes of Deepika Padukone's Padmaavat and Ajay Devgn's Raid. The film has released in over 3,500 screens across India and is a remake of the Telugu film Kshanam.



Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Baaghi2 sets the BO on ... Takes a FANTABULOUS, EARTH SHATTERING START... Emerges the BIGGEST OPENER of 2018 [so far], surpassing Previews + Day 1 biz of #Padmaavat... Fri ₹ 25.10 cr. India biz... The numbers are an EYE-OPENER!



Meanwhile, here's how Tiger Shroff's previous movies fared on their opening day-



Heropanti This film which marked the entry of Tiger Shroff in Bollywood minted Rs. 6.63 crore on Day 1. The life-time collection of this film is Rs. 52. 92 crores.

Baaghi Baaghi helmed by Sabbir Khan starred Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor and had an opening collection of Rs. 11.94 crores. The life-time collection of this action flick stands at Rs. 76.34 crores.

A Flying Jatt This flick had Tiger playing a turbaned super-hero. A Flying Jatt received negative reviews and bombed terribly at the box office. The film minted an opening collection of Rs. 7.10 crores with a life-time collection of Rs. 38.61 crore.

Munna Michael Another flop credited to Tiger's career, this movie grossed an opening collection of Rs. 6.65 crores with a life-time collection of Rs. 32.89 crores.



However now, it looks like Baaghi 2 is going to be a major game-changer for the Shroff.Jr!