 »   »   » Baaghi 2 First Weekend (3 Days) Box Office Report! This Tiger Shroff Film Continues Its Dream Run

Tiger Shroff- Disha Patani starrer Baaghi 2 is on record-smashing spree! After being the highest opening film of 2018, the action-flick is now the second highest weekend opener of 2018 with Padmaavat ruling the chart. The audience is quite smitten with Tiger Shroff's 'kicks and punches' and continues to flock the theatres to watch him. The young lad is currently on cloud nine with Baaghi 2's success after delivering two duds back to back in the form of 'A Flying Jatt' and 'Munna Michael'.
Not just the audience, even Bollywood celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan and others couldn't stop heaping praises on Shroff. Jr. Talking about the film's first weekend box office collection, the Ahmed Khan directorial has crossed the 50 crore mark. Scroll down to read more-
Baaghi 2 Is Having A Dream Run
Taran Adarsh tweeted, " #Baaghi2 is a RECORD-SMASHER... East, West, North, South - the film is having a BLOCKBUSTER RUN everywhere... Opening weekend numbers are simply PHENOMENAL... Fri 25.10 cr, Sat 20.40 cr, Sun 27.60 cr. Total: ₹ 73.10 cr. India biz."
Tiger's Stupendous Success
A Bollywood Hungama article quoted the trade analyst as saying, "BAAGHI 2 was expected to open big, but the opening day numbers and the opening weekend business has caught everyone unawares. All calculations and assumptions have gone for a toss. The numbers are a shocker, frankly. One associates such [magical] numbers with experienced A-listers. BAAGHI-2 is Tiger's fifth film. He's yet to find a firm footing in the industry. His last two films [A FLYING JATT and MUNNA MICHAEL] didn't measure up to the audience expectations.
You're known by your last Friday in this cut-throat competitive industry. Hit hain to fit hain, is the mantra. And BAAGHI-2 has catapulted Tiger into the A-league overnight."
Tiger Was Confident About Baaghi 2
In a pre-release nterview with Hindustan Times, Tiger had said, "I enjoyed every aspect of Baaghi 2 -- the filming, the emotions, the action, the way characters just played off each other. There was great energy on the set, and just so much talent. It is also a cinematically exceptional movie, and the way that the action sequences have been captured is simply brilliant. I am excited that the audience will now get to see the end-result of all that hard work and effort, and I am confident that Baaghi 2 will entertain and thrill all those who see it."
The Audience Is The King
In the same interview, he had also mentioned, "I feel that Baaghi 2 has more depth to it than its prequel (the 2016 film Baaghi), which was an out-and-out action romance. My character too is more nuanced. Portraying the pain and the gravitas without overdoing the melancholia was extremely challenging, but I am delighted with how the movie has turned out. The final judgment of whether I've improved as an actor and a performer, as always, rests with the fans."
Going by Baaghi 2's humongous box office collections, it looks like the audience has delivered the verdict in Tiger's favour.
Meanwhile,
Rani Mukherji's Hichki has already been termed a 'hit'. Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Hichki biz at a glance... Week 1: ₹ 26.10 cr Weekend 2: ₹ 8.40 cr [681 screens] Total: ₹ 34.50 cr India biz. HIT."
