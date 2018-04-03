 »   »   » Baaghi 2 Monday Box Office Report! This Tiger Shroff Starrer Is Galloping Towards 100 Crore Mark

Related Articles
Sajid Nadiadwala's Baaghi 2 starring Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani passed a crucial Monday test as it collected a double digit number. Despite bandh in many parts of the country, the romantic action flick collected Rs. 12.10 crores nett at the box office. Riding high on action, this Tiger Shroff starrer seems to be inching closer to the 100 crore club in its first week.
With Baaghi 2, Tiger has taken the action a notch higher than what we had seen in the prequel. The actor is donning a never seen before avatar in the film which is certainly the best part about Baaghi 2. Scroll down to read more-
Baaghi 2's Box Office Performance Till Date
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, " Despite bandh affecting biz in various states, #Baaghi2 puts up a SUPERB double digit total on Mon... Biz gathered momentum towards evening shows... Speeding towards ₹ 100 cr... Fri 25.10 cr, Sat 20.40 cr, Sun 27.60 cr, Mon 12.10 cr. Total: ₹ 85.20 cr. India biz.
B-town Is All Praises For Tiger
The success of Baaghi 2 has been so tremendous that even Bollywood has gotten to its feet to applaud what the film has achieved. While Hrithik Roshan has already given Shroff the title of the ultimate action hero, Akshay Kumar and Anil Kapoor has also praised the young gun.
Tiger Is Overwhelmed With The Success With Baaghi 2
The actor took to Instagram to post a story expressing his heartfelt gratitude towards Sajid Nadiadwala. He said, "I want to thank Sajid Nadiadwala sir, my Godfather and father in the industry, who has given me a sort of rebirth in the industry. I'm very very thankful for him".
He Also Thanked His Fans For Showering Love On Baaghi 2
Tiger took to Twitter to thank his fans for the support for him and the team, via a video where he said, "Hi everyone, I just wanted to thank you all for all the love and support you've given me and the whole team of ‘Baaghi 2'... I can't thank you enough. It just feels so surreal and I feel like I'm still dreaming because this was really something that I could never even dream of in my wildest dreams or even dare to dream of."
He further added he was "speechless", but went on to express gratitude to fans, friends and family for "just showing all of your love".
The Audience Is Impressed With Baaghi 2
Earlier in an interview, Tiger said, "I feel that Baaghi 2 has more depth to it than its prequel (the 2016 film Baaghi), which was an out-and-out action romance. My character too is more nuanced. Portraying the pain and the gravitas without overdoing the melancholia was extremely challenging, but I am delighted with how the movie has turned out. The final judgment of whether I've improved as an actor and a performer, as always, rests with the fans."
Well Tiger, the audience has now really passed the verdict in your favour!
Baaghi 2 also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Randeep Hooda, Prateik Babbar, Deepak Dobriyal, Grandmaster Shifuji Shaurya Bharadwaj and introducing Sunit Morarjee in addition to Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani.
Co-Produced by Fox Star Studios and Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner name Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film helmed by Ahmed Khan has opened on a positive note at the box office.
