 »   »   »  Batti Gul Meter Chalu Box Office Predictions: How Much Will The Shahid Kapoor Starrer Earn On Day 1?

The Box Office Numbers

Considering Shahid Kapoor's fanfare across the country, the actor is capable of pulling people to the theatres and just in case the movie collects less than 7 Crores on the first day at the box office, it would be extremely disappointing.



Weekend Box Office Predictions

While the first day box office predictions for Batti Gul Meter Chalu are Rs 7.50 to 8.50 Crores, the weekend predictions are Rs 30 Crores.



The Word Of Mouth

If the movie is good and the audiences love it on the first day, the word of mouth is enough to make the audiences hit the theatres in large numbers during the weekend and that would in return boost the weekend collections to new heights. It was almost the similar case with the Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree.



Batti Gul Meter Chalu Budget

As per latest reports, Batti Gul Meter Chalu is made on a budget of Rs 40 Crores. So, it's pretty evident that the movie will make good profits by the end of its run in the theatres.

