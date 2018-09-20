 »   »   »  Batti Gul Meter Chalu Box Office Predictions: How Much Will The Shahid Kapoor Starrer Earn On Day 1?

Related Articles
Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Batti Gul Meter Chalu is all set to hit the theatres tomorrow on September 21, 2018, and the movie is a satirical take on the electricity theft and the unruly billing habits that regularly occur in the rural parts of India. Shahid Kapoor's fans have been eagerly waiting for the movie to hit the theatres and going by the predictions, the movie will do pretty well at the box office and collect close to 7.50 to 8.50 Crore on the first day of its release.
Batti Gul Meter Chalu will be screened in 2200 to 2500 theatres all across India and despite the movie releasing on a non-holiday, the box office prospects look promising, as the trailer and songs have won accolades from the audiences. Also, the storyline is something new and refreshing and that's the highlight of this Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer.
The Box Office Numbers
Considering Shahid Kapoor's fanfare across the country, the actor is capable of pulling people to the theatres and just in case the movie collects less than 7 Crores on the first day at the box office, it would be extremely disappointing.
Weekend Box Office Predictions
While the first day box office predictions for Batti Gul Meter Chalu are Rs 7.50 to 8.50 Crores, the weekend predictions are Rs 30 Crores.
The Word Of Mouth
If the movie is good and the audiences love it on the first day, the word of mouth is enough to make the audiences hit the theatres in large numbers during the weekend and that would in return boost the weekend collections to new heights. It was almost the similar case with the Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree.
Batti Gul Meter Chalu Budget
As per latest reports, Batti Gul Meter Chalu is made on a budget of Rs 40 Crores. So, it's pretty evident that the movie will make good profits by the end of its run in the theatres.