 »   »   » Blackmail Saturday (2 Days) Box Office Collection!

Irrfan Khan's Blackmail hit the theatrical screens on Friday. The quirky comedy helmed by Abhinay Deo tells the story of a married man who discovers his wife cheating on him with another guy and how he plans to blackmail his wife's lover instead of bumping off both of them.

The film had a slow opening in the morning shows on Friday but had later on gathered momentum post evening in urban centres. Blackmail had minted an opening of Rs. 2.81 crore on Friday.



Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted, "#Blackmail had a slow start in morning shows, but gathered momentum post evening at plexes [like most metro-centric movies]... Sat and Sun biz is crucial... Will give an idea of how strong it will sustain on weekdays... Fri ₹ 2.81 cr. India biz."



Speaking about the film's second day collection, Blackmail witnessed a growth in its business on Day 2. Taran posted, "#Blackmail witnessed 37.01% GROWTH on Day 2... Biz was affected, to an extent, by the commencement of #IPL2018... Will have to score on Sun... Biz has to multiply for a respectable weekend total... Fri 2.81 cr, Sat 3.85 cr. Total: ₹ 6.66 cr. India biz."



Speaking about the film, director Abhinay had said, "Irrfan's character is shown as a regular, simple, middle-class guy who is running the rat race, paying EMIs and just making ends meet. He wants to do something but ends up doing nothing because that's the fate of the middle-class man."



He had further added, "We know all our blockbusters thrive on incredible lines by the protagonist and I wanted to turn the tables. Of course, I had one of the best guys to do it with, Irrfan, who conveys so much through his eyes and through his expressions. So I was bold enough to take that risk of saying that my protagonist is going to speak the least in the entire scene."



Blackmail also stars Kirti Kulhari, Arunoday Singh and Divya Dutta.