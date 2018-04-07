 »   »   » Blackmail First Day (Opening) Box Office Collection!

Irrfan Khan's latest film 'Blackmail' hit the theatrical screens on Friday. While the film received some rave reviews from both critics and the audience, early reports suggest that the dark comedy had a slow start at the box office. There has been a positive word-of-mouth around the film for its quirky story line and impressive performances.

The film revolves around a man played by Irrfan who discovers his wife cheating on him with another guy. Instead of bumping off her lover, Irrfan's character decides to blackmail him. The rest of the plot revolves around the twists and turns around his 'fool-proof' plan.



Blackmail which released in 1550 screens across India and 311 screen overseas,earned Rs. 2.81 crore on the opening day at the box office.



Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "Blackमेल had a slow start in morning shows, but gathered momentum post evening at plexes [like most metro-centric movies]... Sat and Sun biz is crucial... Will give an idea of how strong it will sustain on weekdays... Fri ₹ 2.81 cr. India biz."



On the other hand, trade analyst Girish Johar, Blackmail started off on a slow note with only 15 percent occupancy in early morning shows. However, he felt that the movie might pick up pace over the weekend considering the wide release.



He tweeted, "Its a slow start to #Blackमेल of around 15% in early shows, a wide release, is expected to pick up over the weekend. #Missing had a below-par start too. Good chances of #Baaghi2 topping this weekend BO again !!!.



Meanwhile, director Abhinay Deo had earlier said, "It's a different type of film; we have tried doing something new even in a comedy film. We hope the audience enjoys watching the film as much we loved making it. Blackmail is Irrfan's film, our film, get ready for an unusual ride."



He had further added, "We are getting an incredible response to the film currently. However, audience's response matters the most. Friends will always say good (things), but the ultimate decision would be of the audience when the film is released on Friday... and that matters the most to me."