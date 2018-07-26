 »   »   »  Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 Box Office Prediction: Sanjay Dutt Starrer Might Have A Decent Opening!

Related Articles
- Khalnayak Bana Gangster! Sanjay Dutt Reveals The Motion Poster Of Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster!
- Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster FIRST LOOK: Sanjay Dutt Is Giving Us Plenty Of BADASS VIBES
- FIRST POSTER: Sanjay Dutt's Royal Avatar In 'The Good Maharaja' Will Make You Curious For The Film!
- PIC: Sanjay Dutt's New Look For Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 Is As BADASS As It Can Get!
- GUNS & ROSES! Sanjay Dutt Is Now Officially A Part Of Sahib Biwi Aur Gangster 3 [INSIDE DETAILS]
- Sanjay Dutt Annoyed With The Media Again? Walks Out Of A Media Interaction Angrily!
- Sanjay Dutt Reveals Why His Failed Marriages With Rhea Pillai & Richa Sharma Are Not Shown In Sanju!
- Sanjay Dutt's Sister Namrata Lashes Out At Ram Gopal Varma For Planning Another Sanju Biopic!
- Arshad Warsi Out? Ranbir Kapoor To Step In As 'Circuit' In Sanjay Dutt's Munna Bhai Sequel?
- Maanayata Dutt To Produce Sanjay Dutt's Upcoming Movie Blockbuster Gang?
- Sanjay Dutt: Hope My Wife Doesn't Pamper My Children The Way My Mother Did Me
- Ranbir Kapoor On His Drinking Habit: I Just Can't Stop Once I Start, Drinking Is In My Genes!
Sanjay Dutt is back in the game after the release of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju, and the actor is now the talk of the town since more than a month. Sanju showcased the star's ups and downs and went on to collect more than Rs 300 Crore at the box office. Now Sanjay Dutt's Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 is all set to hit the theatres tomorrow on July 27, 2018, and the movie is expected to have a decent opening at the box office. Trade analysts have predicted that Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 might have a decent opening of Rs 3 Crore on Friday (Day 1).
Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 will clash alongside the Hollywood movie Mission Impossible: Fallout, starring Tom Cruise. The Hollywood flick has a big fan base in India and the Sanjay Dutt starrer might face stiff competition at the box office. However, if the movie is good, the word of mouth is enough to get the audiences to hit the theatres, thus making Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 to get a boost at the box office during the weekend.
The Sanjay Dutt Factor
Since Sanjay Dutt is the most-talked-about celebrity lately, all thanks to Sanju, people would be much more interested in watching his latest movie Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3.
Sanjay Dutt Is A Phoenix
Despite being written off several times due to his jail term and unruly behaviour, Sanjay Dutt has always risen back like a phoenix and stunned his critics. Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 may also be the next stunner, you never know.
Here's The Risk Factor
Since Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 is not releasing on a holiday, the movie might suffer at the box office if the reviews end up being negative. We'll have to wait and watch for that tomorrow when the movie is out. We're sure it would receive positive reviews as it's a Sanjay Dutt's movie after all.
Sanju Vs Sanjay Dutt Himself
While Sanjay Dutt's biopic Sanju crossed the Rs 300 Crore mark at the box office, we'll have to wait and watch if his upcoming film can do the same too. So, stay tuned for Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3's box office updates only on Filmibeat.