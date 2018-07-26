 »   »   »  Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 Box Office Prediction: Sanjay Dutt Starrer Might Have A Decent Opening!

English
Posted By:
    Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 song 'Lag Jaa Gale' Launch; UNCUT Video | FilmiBeat

    Sanjay Dutt is back in the game after the release of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju, and the actor is now the talk of the town since more than a month. Sanju showcased the star's ups and downs and went on to collect more than Rs 300 Crore at the box office. Now Sanjay Dutt's Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 is all set to hit the theatres tomorrow on July 27, 2018, and the movie is expected to have a decent opening at the box office. Trade analysts have predicted that Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 might have a decent opening of Rs 3 Crore on Friday (Day 1).

    Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 will clash alongside the Hollywood movie Mission Impossible: Fallout, starring Tom Cruise. The Hollywood flick has a big fan base in India and the Sanjay Dutt starrer might face stiff competition at the box office. However, if the movie is good, the word of mouth is enough to get the audiences to hit the theatres, thus making Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 to get a boost at the box office during the weekend.

    The Sanjay Dutt Factor

    Since Sanjay Dutt is the most-talked-about celebrity lately, all thanks to Sanju, people would be much more interested in watching his latest movie Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3.

    Sanjay Dutt Is A Phoenix

    Despite being written off several times due to his jail term and unruly behaviour, Sanjay Dutt has always risen back like a phoenix and stunned his critics. Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 may also be the next stunner, you never know.

    Here's The Risk Factor

    Since Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 is not releasing on a holiday, the movie might suffer at the box office if the reviews end up being negative. We'll have to wait and watch for that tomorrow when the movie is out. We're sure it would receive positive reviews as it's a Sanjay Dutt's movie after all.

    Sanju Vs Sanjay Dutt Himself

    While Sanjay Dutt's biopic Sanju crossed the Rs 300 Crore mark at the box office, we'll have to wait and watch if his upcoming film can do the same too. So, stay tuned for Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3's box office updates only on Filmibeat.


    Story first published: Thursday, July 26, 2018, 12:52 [IST]
