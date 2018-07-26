 »   »   »  Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 Box Office Prediction: Sanjay Dutt Starrer Might Have A Decent Opening!

The Sanjay Dutt Factor

Since Sanjay Dutt is the most-talked-about celebrity lately, all thanks to Sanju, people would be much more interested in watching his latest movie Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3.



Sanjay Dutt Is A Phoenix

Despite being written off several times due to his jail term and unruly behaviour, Sanjay Dutt has always risen back like a phoenix and stunned his critics. Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 may also be the next stunner, you never know.



Here's The Risk Factor

Since Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 is not releasing on a holiday, the movie might suffer at the box office if the reviews end up being negative. We'll have to wait and watch for that tomorrow when the movie is out. We're sure it would receive positive reviews as it's a Sanjay Dutt's movie after all.



Sanju Vs Sanjay Dutt Himself

While Sanjay Dutt's biopic Sanju crossed the Rs 300 Crore mark at the box office, we'll have to wait and watch if his upcoming film can do the same too. So, stay tuned for Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3's box office updates only on Filmibeat.

