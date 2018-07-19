 »   »   »  Dhadak Box Office Prediction: Will Janhvi Kapoor & Ishaan Khatter Starrer Cross The 100-Crore-Mark?

Dhadak Has Youth Appeal

A lot of youngsters are interested in Dhadak as the storyline appeals to them. The love story with a tragic ending makes the movie even the more interesting.



Sairat's Curiosity Might Help Dhadak

Only people in Maharashtra know how great the movie Sairat is and the other parts of India have only heard about it. Now the whole country gets the opportunity to witness Dhadak and the curiosity of Sairat's success might help Dhadak collect a bigger amount at the box office.



Uptown Girl, Small Town Boy

Bollywood has many successful movies of a small town boy wooing an uptown girl, and it's a proven story of success in terms of box office collections. Even Dhadak boasts of a similar plot and the audiences fixation with this kind of storyline might boost the Janhvi and Ishaan starrer to better prospects at the box office.



The Rs 100 Crore Club!

Sairat successfully reached the Rs 100 Crore club and we'll now have to wait and watch if Dhadak can do the same.


