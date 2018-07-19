English
 »   »   »  Dhadak Box Office Prediction: Will Janhvi Kapoor & Ishaan Khatter Starrer Cross The 100-Crore-Mark?

Dhadak Box Office Prediction: Will Janhvi Kapoor & Ishaan Khatter Starrer Cross The 100-Crore-Mark?

    Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter stareer Dhadak is all set to hit the theatres on July 20, 2018, and there's a lot of curiosity as to how much money the Sairat remake can spin at the box office. While the original Marathi version was made on a shoe-string budget of Rs 4 Crore, it reached the Rs 100 Crore mark and made the impossible possible. The Hindi remake Dhadak is made on a budget of Rs 55 Crore and extra 15 Crores spent on promotions, making the overall budget of Rs 70 Crore.

    Trade Analyst, Amul Mohan has predicted that Dhadak will make Rs 7 Crore on the first day of its release (Friday) and also stated that it's a commendable figure for newcomers like Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter. The movie has all the elements of a romantic masala which the audiences crave for and the film-makers will give it to them on a silver platter. Also, if the movie is good, the word of mouth spreads and add more footfalls to the theatres in the weekend, boosting the box office collections to further numbers.

    Dhadak Has Youth Appeal

    A lot of youngsters are interested in Dhadak as the storyline appeals to them. The love story with a tragic ending makes the movie even the more interesting.

    Sairat's Curiosity Might Help Dhadak

    Only people in Maharashtra know how great the movie Sairat is and the other parts of India have only heard about it. Now the whole country gets the opportunity to witness Dhadak and the curiosity of Sairat's success might help Dhadak collect a bigger amount at the box office.

    Uptown Girl, Small Town Boy

    Bollywood has many successful movies of a small town boy wooing an uptown girl, and it's a proven story of success in terms of box office collections. Even Dhadak boasts of a similar plot and the audiences fixation with this kind of storyline might boost the Janhvi and Ishaan starrer to better prospects at the box office.

    The Rs 100 Crore Club!

    Sairat successfully reached the Rs 100 Crore club and we'll now have to wait and watch if Dhadak can do the same. Stay tuned for box office updates of Dhadak only on Filmibeat.


