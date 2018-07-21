 »   »   »  Dhadak First Day Collection: Ishaan Khatter-Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Gets A Flying Start At The BO!

Day Box Office Collection (In Rupees) 1 8.71 crores

Janhvi Kapoor- Ishaan Khatter starrer Dhadak has opened on a positive note with the film minting an opening collection of Rs. 8.71 crores. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Dhadak takes a HEROIC START... Rarely does a film starring absolute newcomers open so well... Day 1 is higher than #StudentOfTheYear [₹ 8 cr]... Fri ₹ 8.71 cr. India biz.



Touted to be one of the most awaited films of this year, the film is an official remake of Nagaraj Manjule's 2016 Marathi blockbuster Sairat and marks the Bollywood debut of Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor who reprised Rinki Rajguru's role from original. Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khatter who made a terrific debut this year with Majid Majidi's Beyond The Clouds essays the role of the male lead.



Set in Udaipur, Dhadak revolves around Madhukar (Ishaan Khatter) and Parthavi (Janhvi Kapoor) belonging to different castes, falling in love with the relationship ultimately falling prey to the horrors of casteism.



Speaking about the film, director Shashank Khaitan had earlier said, "What I loved about Sairat when I saw it, was that there was a certain drama about everything in that movie in the first half - it almost seemed larger-than-life. And then it had a second half which was so real and stark, that it felt like two different films, and yet you knew it was the same journey. That was a beautiful feeling as a director to learn from. When I started writing "Dhadak", I also wanted to capture that grandness of emotion and the starkness of real life, but give my spin to it. Hopefully, people will recognize the difference and yet celebrate that we have kept the essence of "Sairat" and acknowledge that."

