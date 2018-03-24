 »   »   » Hichki First Day (Opening) Box Office Collection!

After a gap of 4 years, Rani Mukerji is back on the silver screen with Siddharth P. Malhotra's Hichki. The film has the actress playing the role of Naina Mathur, a teacher suffering from Tourette's syndrome who's entrusted the task of teaching a bunch of rebellious underprivileged teenagers.

Earlier while speaking about the film, Rani had said, "First of all, I would like to say this (Tourette's syndrome) isn't a subject but a part of many lives. The people who suffer from the syndrome are challenged in every part of their lives. During research for the role, I met many kids who suffered from it and their parents, they haven't been able to come out properly in India."



"If you look at America, where there are stand up comedians, who step forward and took their 'turrets' in their act, in their comic format. So now when we start talking about it in India, I am sure lot more people will come forward and talk about their experience," she had added.



Hichki which hit the theatrical screens yesterday has been receiving positive word-of-mouth from all corners and has also earned a thumbs up from the critics. Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted-



Heroine-centric movies and Day 1 biz...

Note: Diverse genres... Varying screen count... India biz...#Hichki

Day 1: ₹ 3.30 cr#TumhariSulu

Day 1: ₹ 2.87 cr#Mom

Day 1: ₹ 2.90 cr#Simran

Day 1: ₹ 2.77 cr#BegumJaan

Day 1: ₹ 3.94 cr

— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 24, 2018

Reportedly, Hichki having a very limited screen count of 961 across India opened on a dull note but later picked up business in the evening shows. On the other hand, Ajay Devgn's Raid is still going strong at the box office and has apparently affected the opening collection of Hichki.



Meanwhile, here's how some of the recent releases fared on their opening day-

