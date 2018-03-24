 »   »   » Hichki First Day (Opening) Box Office Collection!

Related Articles
- Rani Mukerji Reminisces Her LAST CONVERSATION With Sridevi & Reveals THIS Person Brought Them Closer
- Hichki Review: Rani Mukerji's Heartfelt Performance Scores Full Marks On The Report Card!
- Hichki Live Audience Movie Review: Audience Give A Major Thumbs Up To Rani Mukerji
- Varun Dhawan Shares His 'Hichki' Moment With Rani Mukerji & It Involves Sridevi & Madhuri Dixit
- Rani Mukerji: People Still Know Me As Shahrukh Khan & Salman Khan's Heroine
- An Emotional Shahrukh Khan Tells Rani Mukerji, His Biggest Hichki Moment Is The Death Of His Parents
- A Brutally Honest Rani Mukerji Says She Will STOP Doing More Films If Hichki FLOPS
- Rani Mukerji Receives the 'Pride Of Bengal' Award, Says There's No Life Without Hiccups!
- Who Helped Rani Mukerji To Understand Hichki Character?
- ONLY MEMORIES LEFT! Sridevi's Last Birthday Pictures With Aishwarya Rai & Rani Will Break Your Heart
- Rani Mukerji Became An Actor By Default; Wants Adira To Learn Boxing & Dancing
- LOL! Rani Mukerji Gets Naughty; Says For My Husband It Is Food, Films & I Won’t Say The Third F...
- Rani Mukerji: We Are Actors & Not Models; We Have To First Do Justice To Who We Are On Screen!
After a gap of 4 years, Rani Mukerji is back on the silver screen with Siddharth P. Malhotra's Hichki. The film has the actress playing the role of Naina Mathur, a teacher suffering from Tourette's syndrome who's entrusted the task of teaching a bunch of rebellious underprivileged teenagers.
Earlier while speaking about the film, Rani had said, "First of all, I would like to say this (Tourette's syndrome) isn't a subject but a part of many lives. The people who suffer from the syndrome are challenged in every part of their lives. During research for the role, I met many kids who suffered from it and their parents, they haven't been able to come out properly in India."
"If you look at America, where there are stand up comedians, who step forward and took their 'turrets' in their act, in their comic format. So now when we start talking about it in India, I am sure lot more people will come forward and talk about their experience," she had added.
Hichki which hit the theatrical screens yesterday has been receiving positive word-of-mouth from all corners and has also earned a thumbs up from the critics. Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted-
Heroine-centric movies and Day 1 biz...
Note: Diverse genres... Varying screen count... India biz...#Hichki
Day 1: ₹ 3.30 cr#TumhariSulu
Day 1: ₹ 2.87 cr#Mom
Day 1: ₹ 2.90 cr#Simran
Day 1: ₹ 2.77 cr#BegumJaan
Day 1: ₹ 3.94 cr
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 24, 2018
Reportedly, Hichki having a very limited screen count of 961 across India opened on a dull note but later picked up business in the evening shows. On the other hand, Ajay Devgn's Raid is still going strong at the box office and has apparently affected the opening collection of Hichki.
Meanwhile, here's how some of the recent releases fared on their opening day-
Raid
This Ajay Devgn starrer grossed Rs. 10.02 crores on its opening day
Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety
This tale of bromance starring Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh had an opening collection of Rs. 6.42 crores.
Padmaavat
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus minted an impressive Rs. 24 crores on Day 1.
PadMan
This Akshay Kumar film which revolved around the social issue of menstruation grossed Rs. 10.26 crores on Day 1.
Pari
Anushka Sharma's spooky fest had an opening collection of Rs. 4.36 crores.