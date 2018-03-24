English
 »   »   » Hichki First Day (Opening) Box Office Collection!

Hichki First Day (Opening) Box Office Collection!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Related Articles

Hichki FIRST Day Collection, Rani Mukherjee's film gets positive opening ! | FilmiBeat

After a gap of 4 years, Rani Mukerji is back on the silver screen with Siddharth P. Malhotra's Hichki. The film has the actress playing the role of Naina Mathur, a teacher suffering from Tourette's syndrome who's entrusted the task of teaching a bunch of rebellious underprivileged teenagers.

Earlier while speaking about the film, Rani had said, "First of all, I would like to say this (Tourette's syndrome) isn't a subject but a part of many lives. The people who suffer from the syndrome are challenged in every part of their lives. During research for the role, I met many kids who suffered from it and their parents, they haven't been able to come out properly in India."

Hichki (U): Book Your Tickets Right Away!
hichki

"If you look at America, where there are stand up comedians, who step forward and took their 'turrets' in their act, in their comic format. So now when we start talking about it in India, I am sure lot more people will come forward and talk about their experience," she had added.

Hichki which hit the theatrical screens yesterday has been receiving positive word-of-mouth from all corners and has also earned a thumbs up from the critics. Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted-


Reportedly, Hichki having a very limited screen count of 961 across India opened on a dull note but later picked up business in the evening shows. On the other hand, Ajay Devgn's Raid is still going strong at the box office and has apparently affected the opening collection of Hichki.

Meanwhile, here's how some of the recent releases fared on their opening day-

Raid

This Ajay Devgn starrer grossed Rs. 10.02 crores on its opening day

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

This tale of bromance starring Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh had an opening collection of Rs. 6.42 crores.

Padmaavat

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus minted an impressive Rs. 24 crores on Day 1.

PadMan

This Akshay Kumar film which revolved around the social issue of menstruation grossed Rs. 10.26 crores on Day 1.

Pari

Anushka Sharma's spooky fest had an opening collection of Rs. 4.36 crores.




Read more about: rani mukerji hichki box office
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers

Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat