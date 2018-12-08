 »   »   »  Kedarnath FIRST DAY (Friday) Box Office Collection: Sushant & Sara Starrer Starts On A Good Note!

Kedarnath – Day 1 (Friday) Box Office Collection

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan starrer Kedarnath collected Rs 7.25 Crores at the box office on Day 1 (Friday). That's a pretty decent and impressive number to start off with.

Weekend Box Office Estimates

Kedarnath is expected to cross over Rs 25 - 30 Crores during the first weekend and if the word of mouth does the magic, just like how it happened with Stree, then Kedarnath's prospects would get a big boost at the box office.

Kedarnath's Budget

Kedarnath was made on a budget of Rs 60 Crores and that includes advertising and marketing. We'll have to wait and watch if the movie would get its return on investment until its lifetime.

Sara Ali Khan's Magic

Also, among all the debutants who made their entry in Bollywood this year, only Sara Ali Khan stands out from the rest and going by her charisma and on-screen presence, there's no doubt that she'll be a star in the coming years!