 »   »   »  Kedarnath FIRST DAY (Friday) Box Office Collection: Sushant & Sara Starrer Starts On A Good Note!

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan starrer Kedarnath hit the theatres today on December 7, 2018 and received lots of positive reviews from all corners. People are bowled over by debutante Sara Ali Khan's performance and heaped praises on Sushant Singh Rajput's on-screen persona as well. The movie is playing in over 2000+ screens all across the country and huge expectations are on the film's shoulders to do well on the weekend of its release.
Kedarnath – Day 1 (Friday) Box Office Collection
As per early estimates, Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan starrer Kedarnath will collect Rs 3 - 5 Crores at the box office approximately. That's a pretty decent number to start off with.
Weekend Box Office Estimates
Kedarnath is expected to cross over Rs 25 - 30 Crores during the first weekend and if the word of mouth does the magic, just like how it happened with Stree, then Kedarnath's prospects would get a big boost at the box office.
Kedarnath's Budget
Kedarnath was made on a budget of Rs 60 Crores and that includes advertising and marketing. We'll have to wait and watch if the movie would get its return on investment until its lifetime.
Sara Ali Khan's Magic
Also, among all the debutants who made their entry in Bollywood this year, only Sara Ali Khan stands out from the rest and going by her charisma and on-screen presence, there's no doubt that she'll be a star in the coming years!
