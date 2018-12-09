English
 »   »   »  Kedarnath SATURDAY (Second Day) Box Office Collection: The Sushant & Sara Starrer Sees A Big Jump

Kedarnath SATURDAY (Second Day) Box Office Collection: The Sushant & Sara Starrer Sees A Big Jump

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan starrer Kedarnath hit the theatres today on December 7, 2018 and received lots of positive reviews from all corners. People are bowled over by debutante Sara Ali Khan's performance and heaped praises on Sushant Singh Rajput's on-screen persona as well. The movie is being played in over 2000+ screens all across the country and huge expectations are on the film's shoulders to do well on the weekend of its release.

    Kedarnath - Day 2 (Saturday) Box Office Collection

    The first weekend box office collection of Kedarnath on Day 2 - Saturday is Rs 9.75 Crores and that's an impressive number. The Weekend collections will give the movie a big boost and add more revenue to its kitty.

    Kedarnath – Day 1 (Friday) Box Office Collection

    The Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan starrer Kedarnath collected Rs 7.25 Crores at the box office on Day 1 (Friday). That's a pretty decent and impressive number to start off with. The total is now Rs 17 Crores.

    Kedarnath - Weekend Box Office Estimates

    Kedarnath is expected to cross over Rs 25-30 Crores during the first weekend and we'll have to wait and watch if the movie will survive during the weekday as that's the most crucial part of a box office success for any movie.

    Kedarnath's Budget

    Kedarnath is made on a budget of Rs 60 Crores and that includes the cost of advertising and marketing. We'll have to wait and watch if the movie will cross the invested amount during the first week of its release.

    Most Read: Isha Ambani's Wedding: Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka & Nick, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif & Others Arrive!

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue