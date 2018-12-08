 »   »   »  Kedarnath SATURDAY (Second Day) Box Office Collection: The Sushant & Sara Starrer Sees A Big Jump

Kedarnath - Day 2 (Saturday) Box Office Collection

The first weekend box office collection of Kedarnath (Day 2) Saturday is expected to collect between 10 - 15 Crores and that's a huge number. The Weekend collections will give the movie a big boost and add more revenue to its kitty.

Kedarnath – Day 1 (Friday) Box Office Collection

The Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan starrer Kedarnath collected Rs 7.25 Crores at the box office on Day 1 (Friday). That's a pretty decent and impressive number to start off with.

Kedarnath - Weekend Box Office Estimates

Kedarnath is expected to cross over Rs 30 - 35 Crores during the first weekend and we'll have to wait and watch if the movie will survive during the weekday as that's the most crucial part of a box office success for any movie.

Kedarnath's Budget

Kedarnath is made on a budget of Rs 60 Crores and that includes the cost of advertising and marketing. We'll have to wait and watch if the movie will cross the invested amount during the first week of its release.